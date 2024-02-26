Submit Release
Enjoy a free fishing day with MDC in Columbia on March 7

COLUMBIA, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a free fishing in the park event March 7 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. All ages are welcome to fish at this event, and participants will not need a fishing permit.

Fishing poles, tackle, bait, and any needed instruction will be provided. No registration is required, and children under the age of 15 must always be accompanied by an adult. Questions about this event can be sent to Huston Spellman at huston.spellman@mdc.mo.gov.

Stephens Lake Park is located at 2001 East Broadway in Columbia.

