RegEd's Advertising Compliance Solution Surpasses 6 Million Submissions, Setting New Industry Milestone

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance solutions for financial services firms, has announced a significant new milestone as its Enterprise Advertising Review Solution surpasses 6 million review submissions supporting more than 200 million review decisions. This new mark underscores RegEd’s unique ability to enable marketing and advertising compliance review processes at enterprise scale, with advanced capabilities including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

RegEd’s innovation and continuous investment in Advertising Review has made it the choice for the leading firms in the financial services industry, including six of the top ten broker-dealers and four of the five largest banks in the US. In 2023 alone, the solution's submissions increased by more than 20%, surpassing 6 million submissions just a year after crossing the 5 million submissions mark. This level of growth emphasizes RegEd's ability to effectively support the demands of the industry’s highest volume submitters and the most complex implementations.

In a fiercely competitive and heavily regulated landscape, financial services firms depend on continuous sales and marketing to attract new clients and drive new revenue, resulting in substantial volumes of marketing and advertising materials that require compliance review. Ethan Floyd, RegEd's Chief Product Officer, highlights the ROI that Enterprise Advertising Review delivers for clients: "RegEd empowers our clients to expedite the approval process, eliminating compliance bottlenecks and gaining a competitive edge in terms of speed to market for campaigns. Our solution consistently demonstrates its ability to reduce review time by more than 50%, and in some instances, by as much as 80%, while enhancing accuracy and consistency."

Enterprise Advertising Review boasts a range of advanced features, including AI-powered Language Detection, which automatically identifies problematic keywords and phrases. SMART Disclosures and Document Compare functionalities automate elements of compliance reviews while significantly mitigating the risk of non-compliance. The solution also offers a user-friendly interface, robust hierarchy management, advanced indexing and search capabilities, and seamless integration with FINRA AREF.

Mark Mashewske, Principal Product Manager for Enterprise Advertising Review, emphasizes the daunting challenge financial services firms face in adhering to advertising regulations and how RegEd stands apart, “Our technology is revolutionizing advertising compliance review by speeding time to market and alleviating the burden for compliance teams. What has historically required a significant amount of human time and effort, particularly for larger firms handling high volumes of submissions, can now be materially streamlined and automated by leveraging ground-breaking technology, like AI. With our solution, compliance teams can more effectively keep pace with growing demands to support sales and marketing efforts.”

RegEd’s Enterprise Advertising Review can be easily integrated with a firm’s marketing automation system and other internal systems that support marketing, automating advertising compliance management through all phases and accelerating campaign launches.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

