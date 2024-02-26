Submit Release
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2023 are now available on the Company's website at www.financial15.com and will also be available at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.financial15.com.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com  
info@quadravest.com


