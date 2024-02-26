Fresco Announces Partnership with Middleby Residential, Launches Connected Cooking Experience for New Viking RVL Collection at KBIS 2024

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresco , the leading smart kitchen platform for the world's appliance brands, today announced a strategic partnership with The Middleby Corporation ("Middleby"), a global leader in commercial and residential kitchen equipment, parent company of Middleby Residential. Leveraging Fresco’s full-stack KitchenOS solution, the companies will collaborate to deliver connected cooking experiences across the Middleby portfolio of residential brands. Fresco's smart cooking assistant will be debuted in the new Viking RVL Collection and Fresco-developed Viking app, which will be featured at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) from February 27-29 in Las Vegas.



“Middleby Residential recognizes the limitless potential of the smart kitchen when it comes to simplifying and enhancing everyday cooking experiences,” said Ben Harris, CEO and Co-founder of Fresco. “The Middleby arrival on the Fresco platform and commitment to the future of connected cooking is another signal of the undeniable momentum within the smart kitchen and consumers’ growing appetite for solutions that help them cook better at home. We are excited to showcase the incredible experiences we have developed together at KBIS, starting with the Viking RVL Collection, and look forward to bringing more of the iconic Middleby Residential brands onto the Fresco platform.”

Distinctively different, Viking RVL was made for the contemporary market, with groundbreaking technologies and a beautiful design aesthetic In addition to debuting its smart cooking assistant and companion app for the Viking RVL Collection at KBIS, Fresco and Middleby Residential will also launch a smart recipe app for the iconic AGA brand, helping AGA customers discover and craft delicious meals. The Fresco and Middleby Residential collaboration will empower home chefs to tap into their full potential through the most advanced appliances, leveraging cutting-edge AI and smart cooking technology.

"At Middleby, we are committed to delivering the most advanced, intuitive cooking solutions. Combining the latest technologies with exceptional culinary cooking will greatly benefit our customers as we continue the evolution of our products," said Tim Fitzgerald, Middleby CEO.

"We were searching for a partner who could help us bring the most innovative smart appliances and experiences to market, and Fresco was the clear leader,” said James K. Pool III, Middleby Chief Technology and Operations Officer. “By combining Fresco’s sophisticated AI and smart cooking technology with the Middleby luxury product portfolio, we are in a position to deliver an unparalleled culinary experience, bringing the smart kitchen vision ever closer to reality.”

Fresco and Middleby will debut the new Viking RVL Collection connected cooking experience and the smart cooking assistant, at booths #W1248 and #W1601 at KBIS 2024, taking place in Las Vegas from February 27-29.

As a sign of Middleby’s commitment and belief in Fresco’s vision for the smart kitchen, they have also invested. Fresco offers this opportunity to new partners coming on to the platform to give them a stake in the future of the smart kitchen.

About Fresco

Fresco, the all-in-one smart kitchen platform, combines the key ingredients to unlock the value of connected appliances for home cooks and appliance brands. From IoT appliance control and app development to AI-powered cooking assistants and smart recipe creation, Fresco’s plug-and-play KitchenOS platform enables brands to connect with and serve personalized solutions to their customers. Partnering with some of the industry’s most well-known brands, Fresco’s cross-brand platform makes perfect cooking simple for more than three million home cooks worldwide. Founded in 2012, Fresco operates globally and has offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain. To learn more, visit frescocooks.com .

About Middleby Residential

Middleby Residential is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of premium residential kitchen appliances and solutions for outdoor cooking enthusiasts. Home to renowned brands including Viking®, La Cornue®, AGA®, Novy®, U-Line®, Marvel®, Trade-Wind®, Lynx®, Josper®, EVO®, Masterbuilt®, Fontana®, Brava® and more, Middleby Residential is dedicated to transforming kitchens into extraordinary spaces of culinary innovation, quality, design, and luxury in homes worldwide. For more information, visit www.middlebyresidential.com .

About The Middleby Corporation

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the food service industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company's pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens and award-winning residential showrooms showcase and demonstrate the most advanced Middleby solutions. For more information on Middleby and the company's brands please visit www.middleby.com .