New York State Department Of Health And State Office For The Agin... February 26, 2024 | 2:38 PM EST Learn more about New York State Department Of Health And State Office For The Aging Announce Public Survey To Gather Input And Help Shape The State…

Survey Will Inform Needs and Priorities in the Development of MPA

ALBANY, N.Y. (February 26, 2024) – The New York State Department of Health (DOH) and New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) are reminding New Yorkers that the statewide public survey to help shape the State’s Master Plan for Aging (MPA) strategies and priorities is closing on February 29. Older adults, individuals with disabilities, and those who provide care for older New Yorkers and people with disabilities are encouraged to take the survey and share their input on how the MPA can best serve their needs.

“I encourage all older New Yorkers, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers to take the Master Plan for Aging Survey to ensure the MPA is responsive to the goals and challenges of all New Yorkers, so they feel invested in the decisions that will enable them to live in the communities of their choice, with programs and services that will support them as they age,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Public collaboration is essential to the implementation of Governor Hochul’s visionary blueprint that will help us build a better system of supports to empower every New Yorker to live with dignity and independence.”

The survey is available online in English and 16 non-English languages. To choose a preferred language, use the toggle at the top right side of the survey webpage.

Master Plan for Aging Chair and Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Health's Office of Aging and Long-term Care Adam Herbst, Esq., said, “The Master Plan for Aging survey enables us to receive direct data on the needs and priorities for older New Yorkers, New Yorkers with disabilities, and the families and communities around them. The Master Plan for Aging survey is an incredibly important tool that will help shape the next decade of policy in aging and long-term care, helping us work to meet the current and future needs of all New Yorkers. Input from older New Yorkers, individuals with disabilities and caregivers will ensure we create an MPA that effectively tackles the top concerns of communities across the State.”

New York State Office for the Aging Director and Vice Chair of the Master Plan for Aging Greg Olsen said, “Public participation in the MPA survey is crucial because New York is a diverse state, and we want everyone’s unique experiences to help shape equitable policies and services. Through public and stakeholder input, the MPA will be crafted to ensure improved quality of life and quality of care for everyone.”

Under the direction of Governor Hochul, in Executive Order No. 23, the MPA is working to establish a blueprint of strategies to ensure that all New Yorkers can live fulfilling lives, in good health, with freedom, dignity, and independence, regardless of age.

The MPA, overseen by NYSDOH and NYSOFA, will culminate in a document that coordinates policies and programs for older adults, individuals with disabilities, and their caregivers, while also addressing challenges – with the overarching aim of ensuring all New Yorkers can age with dignity and independence.

More than 350 public and private stakeholders, including representatives from over 20 government agencies serving on the MPA Council, an MPA Stakeholder Advisory Committee, and experts from a variety of disciplines, serve on various MPA subcommittees that are working collectively to draft the blueprint.

In addition to the survey, the public can share their concerns and ideas during community engagement sessions. More than a dozen Town Halls and Listening Sessions have been conducted across the State, with additional events planned during the coming months. To learn about recent and upcoming public engagement sessions in a community near you, please visit the Master Plan for Aging website.

A Draft MPA Stakeholder Advisory Report is expected in mid-2024. A Final MPA Report is expected in early 2025.

