RI Department of State Reminds Voters of Upcoming Registration, Disaffiliation Deadlines for Presidential Preference Primary

RHODE ISLAND, February 26 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of important deadlines for the Presidential Preference Primary being held on April 2, 2024.

The deadline for individuals to be registered to vote to participate in the Presidential Preference Primary is March 3, 2024. The deadline for voters to disaffiliate, if they wish to vote in a primary for a party other than the party with which they are currently affiliated, is also March 3, 2024.

Both processes can be completed online at vote.ri.gov or by visiting your local board of canvassers' office. Below is a list of local voter registration form drop-off locations which will be open on Sunday, March 3.

Mail ballot applications are also now available for registered voters. Registered voters can apply for a mail ballot using a paper form or the RI Department of State's online mail ballot application portal. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Presidential candidates, delegate candidates, and voters can find important information and deadlines online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/forms/elections/ElectionPage/PPPEng.html.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

El Departamento de Estado de RI le Recuerda a los Votantes Sobre las Próximas Fechas Límite para la Inscripción y Desafiliación para las Primarias de Preferencia Presidencial

PROVIDENCE, RI – El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI les recuerdan hoy a los votantes elegibles para votar, sobre las fechas límite importantes para las Primarias de Preferencia Presidencial que se llevarán a cabo el 2 de abril del 2024.

La fecha límite para que las personas se inscriban para votar y participen en las Primarias de Preferencia Presidencial es el 3 de marzo del 2024. La fecha límite para que los votantes se desafilien, si es que desean votar en las elecciones primarias por un partido distinto al partido al que están afiliados actualmente, también es el 3 de marzo del 2024.

Ambos procesos se pueden completar en línea en vota.ri.gov o visitando su junta local de elecciones. A continuación, encontrará una lista de los lugares para entregar los formularios de inscripción de votantes, los cuales estarán abiertos el domingo 3 de marzo.

Las solicitudes de papeletas de votación por correo también se encuentran disponibles para los votantes inscritos. Los votantes inscritos pueden solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo utilizando un formulario impreso o el Sistema de Solicitud Digital para una Papeleta de Votación por Correo del Departamento de Estado de RI. La fecha límite para solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo para las Primarias de Preferencia Presidencial es el martes 12 de marzo de 2024 a las 4 p.m.

Los candidatos presidenciales, los candidatos a delegados y los votantes pueden encontrar información importante y plazos en línea en https://vote.sos.ri.gov/forms/elections/ElectionPage/PPPSpa.html.

Para obtener más información sobre las elecciones en Rhode Island, inscribirse para votar o verificar el estado de su registro, visite vota.ri.gov.

All times below refer to Sunday, March 3, unless otherwise noted:

Todos los horarios a continuación se refieren al domingo 3 de marzo, a menos que se indique lo contrario:

BARRINGTON Barrington Police Station 100 Federal Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BRISTOL Bristol Police Station 395 Metacom Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BURRILLVILLE Burrillville Town Hall Drop Box 105 Harrisville Main St. Harrisville, RI 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CENTRAL FALLS Central Falls Police Station 160 Illinois St. Until 4 p.m.

CHARLESTOWN Charlestown Town Hall 4540 South County Trail Charlestown, RI 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

COVENTRY Coventry Library 1670 Flat River Rd. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CRANSTON Canvassing Authority Office Room 100, Cranston City Hall 869 Park Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CUMBERLAND Public Safety Complex 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EAST GREENWICH East Greenwich Police Station 176 First Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

EAST PROVIDENCE East Providence City Hall Drop Box (Grove Ave Side of Building) 145 Taunton Ave. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXETER Exeter Animal Shelter 169 South County Trail Exeter, RI 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FOSTER Foster Town Hall Drop Box 181 Howard Hill Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GLOCESTER Glocester Police Department 162 Chopmist Hill Rd. Chepachet, RI 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HOPKINTON Hopkinton Town Hall Drop Box 1 Townhouse Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JAMESTOWN Jamestown Town Hall 93 Narragansett Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

JOHNSTON Johnston Police Department 1651 Atwood Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LINCOLN Lincoln Police Department 100 Old River Rd. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LITTLE COMPTON Public Safety Complex 60 Simmons Rd. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

MIDDLETOWN Middletown Police Station 123 Valley Rd. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NARRAGANSETT Narragansett Town Hall Dropbox 25 Fifth Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEWPORT Newport City Hall 43 Broadway (Completed forms may be placed in the City Hall Dropbox on Bull St.) (Los formularios completados pueden ser depositados en el Buzón Electoral ubicado en Bull Street) 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEW SHOREHAM New Shoreham Town Hall 16 Old Town Rd. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NORTH KINGSTOWN North Kingstown Police Station 8166 Post Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NORTH PROVIDENCE North Providence Public Safety Complex 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NORTH SMITHFIELD North Smithfield Police Station 575 Smithfield Rd. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PAWTUCKET Blackstone Valley Visitors Center 175 Main St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH Portsmouth Town Hall 2200 East Main Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PROVIDENCE Public Safety Complex 325 Washington St. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RICHMOND Richmond Town Hall 5 Richmond Townhouse Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SCITUATE Scituate Town Hall Dropbox 195 Danielson Pike 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SMITHFIELD Smithfield Police Department 215 Pleasant View Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN South Kingstown Town Hall Dropbox 180 High St. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TIVERTON Tiverton Police Department 20 Industrial Way 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WARREN Warren Police Department 1 Joyce St. Saturday/Sábado (3/2): All day Sunday/Domingo (3/3): until 4 p.m.

WARWICK Warwick Police Department 99 Veterans Memorial Dr. Saturday/Sábado (3/2): All day Sunday/Domingo (3/3): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WESTERLY Westerly Police Station 61 Airport Rd. Saturday/Sábado (3/2): 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday/Domingo (3/3): 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WEST GREENWICH West Greenwich Town Hall Dropbox at Police Department 280 Victory Highway 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WEST WARWICK West Warwick Town Hall 1170 Main St. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WOONSOCKET Woonsocket Police Station 242 Clinton St. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.