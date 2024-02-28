American College of Healthcare Sciences Founding President Dorene Petersen Speaks at The Aromatic Hologram Project
American College of Healthcare Sciences Founding President and aromatherapy pioneer Dorene Petersen was a featured speaker for The Aromatic Hologram Project.
...It was a fantastic opportunity to share in each other's fragrant career journeys and hopefully inspire those just starting out to keep smelling the roses and persevering with their aromatic goals.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) Founding President Dorene Petersen was a featured speaker at The Aromatic Hologram Project on Sunday, February 18th. She is a pioneer in aromatherapy and has decades of experience in herbalism and holistic wellness. Dorene founded ACHS in New Zealand in 1978 and later opened additional branches in Australia and Hong Kong. Today, ACHS is housed entirely on the U.S. campus in Portland, Oregon.
The Aromatic Hologram Project, a groundbreaking 3-day Online Summit, was held last weekend from February 16th-18th and featured interviews with 50 Vintage Aromatherapists. The summit was an enlightening journey into the history, insights, and future of contemporary aromatherapy.
The Project brought together experts from diverse corners of the globe to share their personal stories and pivotal moments that shaped their careers. Each speaker contributed to a multifaceted view of modern aromatherapy and the field’s evolution.
In her talk, Dorene shared several key insights about her journey in the field of aromatherapy, including how she grew up in New Zealand with a passion for plants, cooking from scratch, and learning to make herbal medicines. “I was honored to be asked to contribute to the group of Aromatherapy “Giants” for the Aromatic Hologram Project,” she states. “Not only was it an enormous pleasure to contribute to a project with the vision to “reconnect, inspire, and learn,” but it was also a fantastic opportunity to share in each other’s fragrant career journeys and hopefully inspire those just starting out to keep smelling the roses and persevering with their aromatic goals.”
Since founding ACHS, Dorene has authored over twenty textbooks. She finds immense joy in continuing to craft and share wellness information and in celebrating the successes of ACHS students and graduates. She is now retired as the President of ACHS.edu and lives part-time in Mexico, but she continues to oversee ACHS operations.
ACHS proudly offers a range of a full range of certificates, diplomas, and degree programs in the field of aromatherapy. Students can develop a personalized education path and earn a wide range of accredited, industry-recognized credentials.
The Aromatic Hologram Project connects the pioneers of aromatic history, inspires the current and upcoming generations of aromatherapists, and shapes a global community rooted in shared knowledge and passion. Some of the event sponsors included the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy, the Alliance of International Aromatherapists, and the International Federation of Professional Aromatherapists, among others.
