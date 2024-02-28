American College of Healthcare Sciences Founding President Dorene Petersen Speaks at The Aromatic Hologram Project

Dorene Petersen, ACHS Founding President American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu

American College of Healthcare Sciences Founding President and aromatherapy pioneer Dorene Petersen was a featured speaker for The Aromatic Hologram Project.

...It was a fantastic opportunity to share in each other's fragrant career journeys and hopefully inspire those just starting out to keep smelling the roses and persevering with their aromatic goals.” — Dorene Petersen, ACHS Founding President