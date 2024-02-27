YB Marketing Announces Addition of Kelly Kenny as Sales/Account Manager
We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the YB Marketing family”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YB Marketing is excited to announce the newest member of their team, Kelly Kenny, who joined as a Sales/Account Manager. With a proven track record in sales and account management, Kelly brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team.
— Kevin Dean, Owner of YB Marketing
In her new role, Kelly will be responsible for developing and nurturing client relationships, driving sales growth, and implementing strategic marketing initiatives to help YB Marketing continue to thrive in the competitive industry.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the YB Marketing family," said Kevin Dean, Owner of YB Marketing. "Her strong sales background and passion for customer service make her the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Kelly will help us achieve our goals and exceed our clients' expectations."
Kelly's addition to the YB Marketing team further solidifies the company's commitment to providing top-notch service and innovative marketing solutions to their clients. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving the company's success and growth in the future.
For more information about YB Marketing and their services, please visit yb.marketing
How to contact Kelly Kenny:
Phone: 415-902-8320
Email: kelly@yakimabranding.com
View Kelly’s LinkedIn Profile here.
###
About YB Marketing:
YB Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in helping businesses attract and retain customers through innovative marketing strategies. With a team of experts dedicated to delivering results, YB Marketing is committed to helping businesses succeed in the digital age.
Kevin Dean
YB Marketing
+1 510-687-9737
info@yakimabranding.com