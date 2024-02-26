UCSF Health and John Muir Health Open New Cancer Center in Walnut Creek

The UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center at the Behring Pavilion brings cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care coordination into one location for East Bay patients. The UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center at the Behring Pavilion brings cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care coordination into one location for East Bay patients.

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network is taking significant steps toward offering prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care coordination for patients close to home. Central to the network is the opening of a world-class outpatient cancer center on February 26, 2024, on the campus of John Muir Health’s Walnut Creek Medical Center.

In a space that is calm, inviting, and focused on healing, patients will be able to seamlessly navigate their health journey. The Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center at the Behring Pavilion is a one stop location for patients rather than having to travel to multiple locations for consultations, tests, and treatment.

“Our partnership with UCSF Health builds on the outstanding cancer care already delivered in our community, by providing patients with access to the expertise of top cancer specialists and the latest treatment advances from John Muir Health and UCSF Health,” said Mike Thomas, president and chief executive officer of John Muir Health. “All of the services essential to the world-class care of cancer patients are readily available through our partnership with UCSF Health.”

The UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network’s expansion of services through this new facility reflects a growing demand for cancer care and long-term surveillance that stems from an aging population, a rising incidence of cancer and a significant increase in the number of cancer survivors. The joint cancer network provides distinguished, disease-specific treatment capabilities, expanded clinical trial enrollment and precision medicine offerings by the region’s top cancer specialists. UCSF Health’s cancer program has been consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the best cancer program in Northern California. John Muir Health is accredited as an Integrated Network Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

“The new cancer center is a huge milestone in our nearly decade-long collaboration to enhance access to care for East Bay communities with John Muir Health,” said Shelby Decosta, president of the UCSF Health Care Network and senior vice president at UCSF Health. “Our partnership with John Muir Health is built on the same value of trust that we know cancer patients and their families will rely on as they receive care from both of our organizations, closer to home.”

Within the UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network, multidisciplinary teams of specialists have vast experience treating cancer, including breast, gastrointestinal tract, head and neck, lung, thyroid and prostate, as well as uterine and ovarian cancers, hematologic malignancies and sarcomas. Patients also receive extensive support through nurse navigator and survivorship programs, genetic counseling, nutrition and more, as part of a comprehensive cancer care program.

“The UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center is a symbol of healing and hope in the face of adversity,” said Tiffany Svahn, MD, president of the John Muir Health Cancer Medical Group and medical director of cancer services. “This building is to honor our patients and those of us who work in oncology. We know what a privilege it is to work in this field and to work with cancer patients and to be let into their lives at such a critical and difficult time. Within these walls, exceptional clinicians and staff will be working side-by-side with our patients during their cancer journeys through screening, diagnosis and treatment.”

“This is a partnership between two organizations that are deeply committed to providing outstanding care, and expanding access to patients in the region is a critical part of that commitment,” said Alan Ashworth, PhD, president of UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and senior vice president for Cancer Services with UCSF Health. “When patients walk into this building, they have UCSF Health and John Muir Health behind them, which will give them confidence that they will receive the best treatments available anywhere in the world.”

The first UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network location opened in February 2020 in the Berkeley Outpatient Center, which is jointly operated by UCSF Health and John Muir Health. Additional locations include Brentwood, Concord, San Ramon and Vallejo. Planning for the 155,000 square foot Behring Pavilion and Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center began in 2018 followed by groundbreaking in 2021.

For more information go to www.johnmuirhealth.com/locations/walnut-creek-behring-pavilion.

About UCSF Health

UCSF Health is recognized worldwide for its innovative patient care, reflecting the latest medical knowledge, advanced technologies and pioneering research. It includes the flagship UCSF Medical Center, which is ranked among the top 10 hospitals nationwide, as well as UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, with campuses in San Francisco and Oakland, Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital, UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians and the UCSF Faculty Practice. These hospitals serve as the academic medical center of the University of California, San Francisco, which is world-renowned for its graduate-level health sciences education and biomedical research. UCSF Health has affiliations with hospitals and health organizations throughout the Bay Area.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, more than 6,300 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Optum and Carbon Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, gynecologic surgery, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.