GG congratulates NCI on its 50th Anniversary, participates in Health Walk

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 26, 2024 (MMS-SKN) — As part of its year-long 50th Anniversary celebrations, the National Caribbean Insurance (NCI) Company Limited held a health walk on Saturday, February 24, which was attended by among others the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP.

The event saw participants, who were mostly employees of the NCI and the St, Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Limited and their families, brave early morning showers to walk from the Cenotaph at the War Memorial, through Bay Road to Bird Rock Road, Pond Road, Cayon Street, and down Church Street to the NCI offices at the bottom of the street.

“National Caribbean Insurance – congratulations to them on their 50th anniversary,” said the Governor General at the end of the walk. She was accompanied by a team from Government House, who all wore T-shirts provided by NCI for the walk.

“I think a lot of the development that the country has seen is being done because of National Caribbean Insurance,” stated Her Excellency Dame Marcella. “They are really there to help to ensure that people have a better standard of living, and so I want to congratulate them on their 50th Anniversary for all they are doing to improve the lives of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited is the leading provider of access to comprehensive health insurance in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla. The company has formed strategic partnerships with social partners and public initiatives such as SKN Moves, NGOs and private companies to promote and support active lifestyles, well care check-ups, and healthy lifestyle choices.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited, Ambassador His Excellency Cedric Liburd, observed that NCI’s 50th Anniversary (1973-2023) celebrations are dedicated to the recognition of the company’s founders, its management and staff, and especially its customers, under the slogan ‘At 50 We Stand Tall – NCI Cares for All’.

The health walk, said the Chairman, was one of the several events that are being held by the company in celebration of its 50th Anniversary, adding that there are still about two more events that will be held before the close of the celebrations by September this year.

“In terms of insurance, NCI is the number one insurance company in St. Kitts and Nevis and we are now doing a review of ourselves – after 50 years – and we are hoping to bring out some new products, and at the same time make some changes as we go along,” revealed the Chairman.

Prime Minister, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, who is the Minister with responsibility for the National Caribbean Insurance, and also Minister of Health, was among those expected to take part in the walk, but had to leave the Federation on Friday afternoon February 23 leading a delegation to CARICOM Conference in Guyana, where he was attending the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in the Caribbean Community.

Senior management team at the health walk was led by NCI’s General Manager Ms Diana Williams-Humphrey, Deputy General Manager Mr. Ryeburn Boyce, Assistant General Manager Ms. Atisha Byron, and Chair of the 50th Anniversary Committee, Ms Thamesha Fyfield. Board members taking part included Deputy Chairperson Mrs. Emelita Warner-Paul, Secretary Ms. Julita Lawrence, Members Mrs. Juliette James, and Mr Shannoid Bass.

St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank was represented by the Chairperson of the Board, Mrs Carol Boddie, Secretary Mr. Stephen Hector, members Mr Hollis Prentice, and Ms Azuree Liburd. Senior staff included Mr. David Lake, Group Commercial Head; Ms Giselle Solomon, HR officer in charge; Mrs. Derry-Ann Reid-Browne, Chief Internal Auditor; Mr Quincy Prentice, Chief Information Officer; and Mr. Anthony Morton, Executive Manager, Small Business Development.