Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,542 in the last 365 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that the Company will participate in a roundtable presentation at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will last approximately 35 minutes.

Brandywine’s presentation can be accessed live via webcast at:

https://kvgo.com/2024-global-property-ceo-conference/brandywine-march

The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will expire Friday, April 5, 2024. In addition, the webcast can be accessed via a link on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.brandywinerealty.com.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 158 properties and 22.4 million square feet as of December 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Company / Investor Contact:
Tom Wirth
EVP & CFO
610-832-7434
tom.wirth@bdnreit.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more