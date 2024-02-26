Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest in a New Habitat for Humanity Family Home

CANADA, February 26 - Released on February 26, 2024

A Prince Albert family will soon have access to a new home in the community, in part thanks to $65,000 in investments by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Today representatives from Habitat for Humanity officially announced the construction for a new build that will support a family in need.

The ceremony for the new single-family Habitat for Humanity home will make homeownership a reality for a family in Prince Albert. The five-bedroom bungalow style home will be 1,104 square feet and have a developed basement.

The family is anticipated to move into their new home in Summer of 2024.

Funding provided for the home includes:

$65,000 from the Saskatchewan Priorities component of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Saskatchewan Bi-Lateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

$15,000 from the City of Prince Albert provided upon occupancy.

QUOTES:

“By working with our provincial partners and organizations like Habitat for Humanity, we are committed to ensuring that every Canadian has a safe place to call their own. Today’s announcement is an example of what strong partnerships in the housing sector can do to help build more affordable homes across the country. I wish this family all the best as they prepare for an exciting new chapter as homeowners.”- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan works closely with our federal partners, local communities and community-based organizations such as Habitat for Humanity to meet housing needs in local communities," Makowsky said. "We will continue this work to better support people and families in greatest housing need in our province."

"As we break ground on a new home in Prince Albert, we are not just turning soil, or in this case, snow; we are turning dreams into reality," Habitat Saskatchewan Interim Executive Director Kelsey Stewart said. "This event symbolizes our unwavering commitment to building hope, homes, and communities. It marks the beginning of a journey toward a brighter future for families, fueled by the support and partnership of our community. I am honored to be part of this next chapter for our affiliate, where our collective actions demonstrate our commitment to making affordable housing accessible to everyone."

Canada's NHS is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The CMHC-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments.

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan is a local nonprofit housing organization with a vision where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. Since 2009, Habitat for Humanity has completed over 200 homes in 14 communities across Saskatchewan.

Visit: Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit: cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

To find our more about Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan, please visit: habitatsaskatchewan.ca.

