Niyama Sol and TruFusion Unite for Women's History Month: Spread the Love Event Benefiting The Shade Tree

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Women's History Month, Niyama Sol and TruFusion are thrilled to announce their collaborative initiative, the Spread the Love event, dedicated to positively impacting the lives of individuals supported by The Shade Tree.

Throughout the entire month of March, customers are invited to join this transformative movement by making a purchase from Niyama Sol. For every item sold during this period, Niyama Sol will donate an item to The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible shelter providing essential services to victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, human trafficking, elder abuse, and street violence.

The Shade Tree, the state's largest shelter of its kind, is specifically designed to meet the needs of women and their children, offering stability, dignity, and self-reliance. The shelter's programs aim to break the cycle of abuse, homelessness, or violence, providing a lifeline to those facing economic hardship.

As part of their commitment to supporting The Shade Tree's health and wellness initiatives, Niyama Sol and TruFusion will contribute quality athletic apparel and essential items, including yoga mats. Recognizing the impact of uplifting experiences, the organizations believe that providing something wonderful to wear can significantly enhance the day and overall well-being of the residents.

But the collaboration doesn't end there – Niyama Sol wants its community to be involved in the initiative. For every purchase made throughout March, Niyama Sol will donate an item to The Shade Tree in honor of the customer. It's a small yet meaningful way for customers to contribute to the cause and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

Shop Niyama Sol's collection throughout March, treat yourself to fantastic athletic apparel and know that with each purchase, you're contributing to a cause that truly matters.

About Niyama Sol: Niyama Sol is a renowned athletic apparel brand known for its commitment to sustainability, style, and performance. With a focus on empowering individuals to embrace their unique journeys, Niyama Sol offers premium activewear that blends fashion-forward design with high-quality materials.

About TruFusion: TruFusion is a leading fitness studio that offers a variety of classes including yoga, Pilates, barre, cycling, kettlebell, battle ropes, and more. With a mission to provide a diverse and inclusive environment for individuals of all fitness levels, TruFusion aims to inspire and empower members to achieve their health and wellness goals.

About The Shade Tree: The Shade Tree is a Las Vegas-based shelter dedicated to providing assistance to women, children, and pets in crisis. Offering a safe haven for those affected by domestic violence, homelessness, and other forms of trauma, The Shade Tree provides comprehensive services including shelter, meals, clothing, counseling, and legal advocacy.



Click to donate to The Shade Tree

To volunteer: theshadetree.org/volunteer

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Gabriella Forte

Email: Gabriella@NiyamaSol.com