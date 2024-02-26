Vocodia Announces Phase One of Service Platform Installation at Dealers of One of Big 3 Automobile Resellers

Installation at 1,800 Dealerships in Total Expected, including 1,000 in Year 1

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (CBOE: VHAI) ("Vocodia" or the "Company"), an AI software company that builds practical AI functions, today announced that installation of its humanized AI (artificial intelligence) auto service program is expected to begin during the second quarter of 2024. Under the terms of an agreement with one of the world’s Top 3 automobile resellers, 1,800 total dealerships are expected to receive Vocodia’s AI service module; 1,000 will receive it in the first year of the agreement.



Vocodia’s AI service appointment module for auto dealerships provides 24/7 call center support for inbound inquiries including service appointment scheduling and status checking in over 50 languages. The proprietary artificial intelligence platform is highly scalable and eliminates hold time by deploying multiple Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) to deliver a humanized conversation between machine and human that automates sales and customer service.

Brian Podolak, Founder and CEO of Vocodia, commented, “We’re excited to announce the kickoff of this program with one of the top global auto resellers. With this program, we expect revenue and profitability growth for Vocodia under its fixed price per location pricing model. With pilot programs for other auto resellers also in process, Vocodia is well positioned to deliver future growth.”

A true pioneer in the field, Vocodia's proprietary AI boasts dedicated phone switches capable of handling 20,000 calls simultaneously, eradicating hold times and propelling the company into a new era of efficiency and customer satisfaction.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that build practical AI functions and makes them easily obtainable for businesses on cloud-based platform solutions at low costs and scalable to multiagent vast enterprise solutions. Vocodia is a conversational AI software developer and provider that offers scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions which allow for AI sales representatives to reduce human labor costs and responsibilities while increasing the reach and efficacy of human-led, purposeful, agenda driven and conversational communications. Vocodia deliver its patent pending conversational AI software in the form of Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (the "DISAs"), which are built with AI software programmed to sound and feel human and to perform business tasks that require humans to converse with one another effectively, and thus to provide the best representation for each of its customers' businesses. For more information, please visit: www.vocodia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

