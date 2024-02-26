The Secretariat launches the 2024 selection process for Projects of Energy Community Interest (PECI)

The Energy Community Secretariat has commenced the 2024 selection process for Projects of Energy Community Interest (PECI), marking a crucial phase in strengthening the energy infrastructure in the Energy Community Contracting Parties. This selection process covers various energy infrastructure categories crucial for the electricity and gas sectors, including cross-border and internal overhead power lines, cables, energy storage, smart electricity grids, smart gas grids, hydrogen, electrolysers, and carbon dioxide initiatives, reflecting a comprehensive approach to energy development.

Aligned with the revised TEN-E Regulation 2022/869 on guidelines for trans-European energy infrastructure, as endorsed by the Ministerial Council Decision 2023/02/MC-EnC on December 14, 2023, the process aims for rigorous adherence to established standards and selection criteria. To kickstart the initiative, the Secretariat has issued a call for project nominations, inviting stakeholders to propose projects aligned with the specified criteria. The nomination period spans three weeks, concluding on March 18, 2024, providing ample time for comprehensive submissions.

All nominated projects will undergo thorough pre-selection and evaluation, guided by the criteria outlined in the revised TEN-E Regulation. Two dedicated groups, comprising representatives from Contracting Parties (ministries), national regulatory authorities, transmission system operators for electricity and gas (TSOs), the European Commission, the Energy Community Secretariat, the Energy Community Regulatory Board, the ECDSO-E entity, and either the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) or gas (ENTSOG), will collaboratively curate a preliminary list of PECI projects by the end of June 2024. The finalization of this process is anticipated in December 2024, with the Ministerial Council expected to ratify the final PECI list.