Jeb Burton and Ergodyne Fuel Up for Third Exhilarating Season in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona, FL., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeb Burton and Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company, are revving up their engines for an electrifying third season of partnership in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). After a season highlighted by remarkable performances and memorable fan engagement, the duo is set to continue their successful collaboration, promising more thrilling moments on and off the track.

Last season, Burton showcased his tenacity and skill, consistently performing at the top of the field and securing fourteen top-12 finishes that included a win in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. His remarkable drive and perseverance were on full display, embodying the spirit of determination that both he and Ergodyne stand for. This year, Burton returns to Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport, piloting the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Ergodyne's Tenacious Work Gear® line has not only become a cult favorite with work crews but has also continued to grow its fan base within the NASCAR community. Last season, Ergodyne engaged fans through a series of promotions, exclusive Jeb Burton merchandise, and a grand prize giveaway marking the company's 40th anniversary. These initiatives underscored Ergodyne's dedication to building deep, genuine connections with NASCAR's passionate fan base.

Lindsay Herda, VP of Marketing at Ergodyne, expressed excitement about the ongoing partnership, "Our alliance with Jeb Burton is a testament to our shared values of hard work, resilience, and commitment. Jeb's dedication on the track mirrors our mission to deliver top-tier work gear to our customers. We are thrilled to continue this journey together, fostering a strong bond with the fans who inspire us at every turn."

Jeb Burton reflected on the partnership's impact, stating, "The support from Ergodyne and our amazing fans fuels my drive to excel. Last season was a success on many levels—including a big win at 'dega. We're hoping that passion can push us to the podium again this season."

As Burton gears up for another competitive season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, fans can look forward to more exclusive content, giveaways, and behind-the-scenes access at ergodyne.com/jeb. With Jeb Burton behind the wheel and Ergodyne by his side, the upcoming season promises to be another exhilarating ride for the #27 team and its fans.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Ergodyne has evolved from a single product to a leading provider of Tenacious Work Gear®, all designed to ensure protection, promote prevention, and manage the elements for workers across the globe. The company is deeply committed to the safety community, driving positive outcomes for workers, safety professionals, and sellers with a passionate global network ready to serve.

ABOUT JORDAN ANDERSON RACING BOMMARITO AUTOSPORT

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport, co-owned by Jordan Anderson and John Bommarito, competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Established in 2018, the team has achieved significant milestones, including back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Daytona International Speedway and expanding its presence in the NXS with notable performances.

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over.

