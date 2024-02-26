Submit Release
MDC offers free Archery Basics class at Parkville on March 9

Kansas City, Mo. – Archery can be a lifetime skill usable in multiple sports. Archers use the skills for target shooting or hunting, and some do both. Traditional and modern archery equipment makes the skill available to all ages and abilities. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Archery Basics class from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at Parkville.

MDC instructors will give an overview of the various types of archery equipment available and how they can be used. Participants will see demonstrations of techniques for shooting longbows and compound bows.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47r.

For more information about the Parma Woods range, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZHM.

