Get crappie fishing tips March 7 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For many people who like to fish, fishing for crappie is one of their favorite pastimes.

People can learn more about how to catch this popular sportfish March 7 at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Fish: Advanced Crappie Fishing.” This program, which will be from 6-8 p.m., is at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and has in-person and virtual options for attending. For those attending in-person, MDC’s Springfield Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way in southeast Springfield. People wishing to attend this program in-person can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/198182

Those who wish to attend this program virtually can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/198180

At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker will discuss some of the advanced techniques and strategies that will help anglers hook this popular sportfish. Topics will include:

Current regulations (with an emphasis on Stockton, Pomme de Terre, Table Rock, and Fellows lakes)

Equipment

Doodle socking

Spider rigging

Dock fishing

Using live bait

Jigging

Patterns and associated techniques

Lure selection for each season

How to fish a brush pile

How to fish standing timber

Locating crappie by analyzing a lake map

Introduction to modern electronics

Participants attending virtually must include a valid email address when registering for the March 7 program. A WebEx link will be sent to all registered participants 24 hours before the program. This program will not be recorded. For more information about this program, e-mail Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.