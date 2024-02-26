Get crappie fishing tips March 7 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For many people who like to fish, fishing for crappie is one of their favorite pastimes.
People can learn more about how to catch this popular sportfish March 7 at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Fish: Advanced Crappie Fishing.” This program, which will be from 6-8 p.m., is at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and has in-person and virtual options for attending. For those attending in-person, MDC’s Springfield Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way in southeast Springfield. People wishing to attend this program in-person can register at:
https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/198182
Those who wish to attend this program virtually can register at:
https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/198180
At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker will discuss some of the advanced techniques and strategies that will help anglers hook this popular sportfish. Topics will include:
- Current regulations (with an emphasis on Stockton, Pomme de Terre, Table Rock, and Fellows lakes)
- Equipment
- Doodle socking
- Spider rigging
- Dock fishing
- Using live bait
- Jigging
- Patterns and associated techniques
- Lure selection for each season
- How to fish a brush pile
- How to fish standing timber
- Locating crappie by analyzing a lake map
- Introduction to modern electronics
Participants attending virtually must include a valid email address when registering for the March 7 program. A WebEx link will be sent to all registered participants 24 hours before the program. This program will not be recorded. For more information about this program, e-mail Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.