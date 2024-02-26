REAL Selected to Join Grupo Bimbo's Prestigious Open Door Program, Fostering Collaboration and Innovation
Gluten-free, grain-free and plant-based cookie brand one of seven brands invited to participate from around the worldGREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REAL, a leading gluten and grain-free, plant-based cookie brand in the healthy snack space, is proud to announce its selection to participate in Bimbo Open Door, an open innovation platform for food businesses around the globe founded and hosted by Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company. REAL is one of seven brands selected from all over the world to join in this global initiative. During the selection process which culminated with a pitch competition, brands were evaluated on their management team, current recipes, nutritional diversity, and/or plant-based ingredients alongside a business model that supports the environment and the communities with which it is linked.
A unique opportunity for growth and collaboration, Bimbo Open Door Program is a platform that brings together select entrepreneurs to collaborate, foster business relationships and explore new opportunities. In this second edition, Grupo Bimbo seeks to optimize and invest in startups and scaleups specialized in the cookie and energy bar sector.
"We are excited to be a part of Grupo Bimbo's Open Door Program,” said Lauren Berger and Marla Felton, co-founders of REAL. "The opportunity to learn from Bimbo’s incredible executive management team and have access to its global infrastructure has been invaluable. We are excited to find ways to collaborate to provide delicious and nutritious cookies to consumers, and help with Bimbo’s goal of nourishing a better world.”
During Bimbo Open Door, participants receive mentoring from Grupo Bimbo executive managers. They have access to Grupo Bimbo’s global infrastructure while they develop a pilot project to present at "Demo Day," where proposals will be evaluated before a forum of bakery executives. The finalists will then advance to the last stage of the program called "Behind the Door," in which Grupo Bimbo will monitor each project and define opportunities for future collaboration.
“The core of what we do in Bimbo Ventures is to strengthen the relationship that Grupo Bimbo has with disruptive startups,” said Constantino Matouk Iriondo, Vice President of Global Bimbo Ventures at Grupo Bimbo. “Listening to their experiences is very fulfilling, and I am glad we have this opportunity. I am looking forward to the Demo Day.”
ABOUT REAL
REAL is a Greenwich, CT-based cookie brand that launched in August 2021 by long-time friends Lauren Berger and Marla Felton. The two, who both have family members with food sensitivities, often struggled with coming up with desserts that satisfied everyone at their tables. This, along with their love for cookies, inspired their mission to come up with both healthy and delicious cookie recipes that everyone would crave and enjoy. REAL uses a simple list of clean, Non-GMO ingredients including almond and coconut flours, real fruit, chocolate chips, and pure Vermont maple syrup. In addition to being gluten and grain free, REAL cookies are free of dairy, eggs, corn, soy, artificial sweeteners and canola oil. Available in single serve two-packs and new Cookie Poppers, they come in a variety of mouth-watering flavors: classic chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, and fresh lemon blueberry. A favorite among consumers and nutritionists, the brand was recognized by Good Housekeeping’s annual snack awards for “Best Mini Cookies” in 2023 and “Best Grain-Free Cookies” in 2022. For more information, visit realcookiesco.com.
About Grupo Bimbo
Grupo Bimbo is the world's leading and largest baking company, and a significant player in snacks. It operates 216 bakeries and other plants, along with over 1,500 strategically located sales centers across 34 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The company manufactures more than 9,000 products and boasts one of the world's largest distribution networks, with over 3.5 million points of sale, more than 56,000 routes, and a workforce of over 145,000 associates. Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO and in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR program, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.
