The 27th Eurasian Economic Summit: Thirteen Leaders Ring the Bell to Send Wishes of Peace

Danilo Turk, the former President of Slovenia, co-signs the “Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope.“

Bartholomew I of Constantinople, the 274th Patriarch of Constantinople (center of back row), in a group photo with volunteers.

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the former President of Malta, recites her wish for peace.

Boris Tadić, the former President of Serbia, rings the Bell of Peace.