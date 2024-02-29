The 27th Eurasian Economic Summit: Thirteen Leaders Ring the Bell to Send Wishes of Peace
Danilo Turk, the former President of Slovenia, co-signs the “Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope.“
Bartholomew I of Constantinople, the 274th Patriarch of Constantinople (center of back row), in a group photo with volunteers.
Peace is the Key to Promoting Prosperous Development of Humanity
In lieu of the pressing need for global stability through unity and cooperation among nations, the Marmara Group Foundation hosted the 27th Eurasian Economic Summit in 2024 with the theme “Overcoming Crisis, Building Stability: Collaborating to Build a More Inclusive World.” The summit took place at WOW Istanbul Hotel on February 21 and 22, 2024. The final forum on the second day, themed “From Crisis to Stability, Building an Inclusive World, invited 20 current and former state leaders to participate in the discussion. From a national perspective, a consensus has been reached that peace is the key to promoting prosperous development.
The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) was invited to hold a bell-ringing ceremony at the conference. In addition, FOWPAL co-signed “The Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope,” inviting everyone to gather their conscientious wishes and pray for the world. This conference was attended by nearly 300 politicians, diplomats, scholars, religious leaders, and business leaders from around 40 countries. During the conference, a total of 13 important leaders from various countries rang The Bell of World Peace and Love; among them were 6 political and religious leaders including Borut Pahor, President of Slovenia (2012-2022), Boris Tadić, President of Serbia (2004-2012), Danilo Turk, President of Slovenia (2007-2012), Bartholomew I of Constantinople, the 274th Patriarch of Constantinople, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta (2014-2019), and Ilir Metaj, President of Albania (2017-2022). At the Bell ringing ceremony, the leaders wrote down their wishes for world peace.
The former President of Slovenia Borut Pahor made a wish for “Love, not hate." The 274th Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I of Constantinople wished for “We pray and work for peace always and everywhere in the world.” Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the former President of Malta, wrote, “I wish that all the people of the world acknowledge the beauty of our diversity and celebrate it as one human family. Mutual respect can ensure a culture of formative peace, holistic wellbeing, and sustainable progress for all.” “Hopeful for peace and freedom for all the people in the world” was the wish of the former President of Albania Ilir Metaj. With the wish “Peace and love,” the former President of Serbia Boris Tadić commented, “To prevent conflicts, it is necessary to understand the culture and different identities of others, and to respect each other. It is also important to understand which ethnic or social groups are prone to conflict at the appropriate time, and to prevent potential conflicts. This is very important.” Danilo Turk, the former President of Slovenia, expressed his wish, “Brutal sanctions should be abandoned.”
For decades, Dr. Hong has led the Love of the World Cultural Goodwill Group to visit 103 countries across five continents, holding bell-ringing ceremonies, World Leader Summit of Love and Peace, and cultural performances to promote the concepts of conscience, love, and peace. To date, 544 important leaders from 146 countries have rung the bell and made wishes, including 70 heads of state and 9 Nobel Peace Prize laureates. Bell ringers that transcend different countries, races, and beliefs continue to exert their positive influence in their respective fields and contribute to world peace collectively.
The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) also presented three declarations at this event: “The Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope,” ”The Declaration of International Day of Conscience,” and “The Declaration of World Prayer Day.” The attendees were invited to co-sign the declarations and jointly promote conscience and peaceful wishes to turn around the fate of mankind. The joint efforts are not only for ourselves, but for others, as well as the safety and peace of the world. The goal is to unite in action and gather positive energy to lead the Earth towards the path of sustainable development.
