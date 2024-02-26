February 26 - Early In-Person Voting for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election Available Statewide; Last Suggested Day to Return Ballots By Mail

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, February 26, 2024 - Early in-person voting is now available at voting centers across the state. Tomorrow, February 27, drop boxes will also be available to voters. This year, over 153 voting centers and 418 drop boxes will be available for eligible Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

Voters who plan to return their ballot by mail using the U.S. Postal Service should do so by today, February 26, to ensure it is received by county election officials by Election Day. After today, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

“Today is the last suggested day to return your ballot by mail,” said Secretary Griswold. “Starting tomorrow please return your ballot to a voting center or drop box, or vote in person. Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote.”

Eligible Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through February 26 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After February 26, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Colorado voters can also find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via gov or www.GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in “.gov” are government websites.

Voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov and select “Contact my County Clerk” to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by February 26 to ensure it is received by their county election official by March 5. After February 26, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, March 5, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Important upcoming dates for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in Colorado