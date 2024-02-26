New How-To Book SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ACTORS by Leading Industry Expert HEIDI DEAN Releasing on February 26, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly-anticipated instructional book, SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ACTORS by Heidi Dean, is releasing in print and e-book on Amazon beginning February 26th. This practical, hands-on book offers tips that open a window to the essential strategies entertainment professionals need to grow, thrive, and survive online.
Dean, who is widely known as the industry’s leading social media expert for actors, draws on insights gleaned from her work with thousands of actors, including Emmy Award-winners, Broadway stars and series regulars, to reveal:
● Why social media is important and how it gives you control over your career.
● How you can stand out from the social media noise to get noticed by the people you want to work with.
● The reason you don’t see results with your networking and audience-building efforts.
● Why you are more than the projects you book, which hashtags help you grow your following, strategies for creating better videos, and much, much more.
Every actor who wants to unlock their potential and create the career they want can benefit from the 100 simple, digestible insights in this indispensable book.
SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ACTORS is already receiving high praise in the industry:
“Social media used to be so scary and overwhelming to me. I didn't know what to say, how to show up or how to make it work for me as an actor. Now I’m tweeting, interacting with fans, directors, and showrunners, all with confidence! Every actor out there needs to read this book – it's a game-changer!” – DaJuan Johnson, Actor (Amazon’s BOSCH)
“Heidi Dean is a social media whisperer! With her, it's not just about steps and tricks; it's about making your social media journey a breeze. She's my secret weapon when clients need that extra boost.” -- Jenn Boyce, Former Talent Agent
"Every actor needs to be on Social Media and there is no one better to show them how to do it than Heidi Dean. I send all of my coaching clients to Heidi. She is simply the best at guiding actors to set up and handle their social media with class." -- Peter Pamela Rose, Casting Director
About the Author - Heidi Dean:
Heidi Dean is widely known as the industry’s top social media marketing expert for actors. A graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, she was a working actor for over 20 years and a proud member of SAG-AFTRA and AEA. She founded Marketing4Actors.com, which helps actors navigate an increasingly digital world so they can build their audience, build connections, and make an impact on social media. Often called “The Wikipedia of Social Media,” Heidi combines her years of industry experience with cutting edge social media strategy to help actors create more career opportunities. Her clients include Emmy Award-winners, Broadway stars, series regulars, voice actors, audiobook narrators, casting directors, producers, filmmakers, content creators and businesses.
For more about SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ACTORS and Heidi Dean, visit:
SocialMediaForActors.com and Instagram @Marketing4Actors
Tammy Lynn
Dean, who is widely known as the industry’s leading social media expert for actors, draws on insights gleaned from her work with thousands of actors, including Emmy Award-winners, Broadway stars and series regulars, to reveal:
● Why social media is important and how it gives you control over your career.
● How you can stand out from the social media noise to get noticed by the people you want to work with.
● The reason you don’t see results with your networking and audience-building efforts.
● Why you are more than the projects you book, which hashtags help you grow your following, strategies for creating better videos, and much, much more.
Every actor who wants to unlock their potential and create the career they want can benefit from the 100 simple, digestible insights in this indispensable book.
SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ACTORS is already receiving high praise in the industry:
“Social media used to be so scary and overwhelming to me. I didn't know what to say, how to show up or how to make it work for me as an actor. Now I’m tweeting, interacting with fans, directors, and showrunners, all with confidence! Every actor out there needs to read this book – it's a game-changer!” – DaJuan Johnson, Actor (Amazon’s BOSCH)
“Heidi Dean is a social media whisperer! With her, it's not just about steps and tricks; it's about making your social media journey a breeze. She's my secret weapon when clients need that extra boost.” -- Jenn Boyce, Former Talent Agent
"Every actor needs to be on Social Media and there is no one better to show them how to do it than Heidi Dean. I send all of my coaching clients to Heidi. She is simply the best at guiding actors to set up and handle their social media with class." -- Peter Pamela Rose, Casting Director
About the Author - Heidi Dean:
Heidi Dean is widely known as the industry’s top social media marketing expert for actors. A graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, she was a working actor for over 20 years and a proud member of SAG-AFTRA and AEA. She founded Marketing4Actors.com, which helps actors navigate an increasingly digital world so they can build their audience, build connections, and make an impact on social media. Often called “The Wikipedia of Social Media,” Heidi combines her years of industry experience with cutting edge social media strategy to help actors create more career opportunities. Her clients include Emmy Award-winners, Broadway stars, series regulars, voice actors, audiobook narrators, casting directors, producers, filmmakers, content creators and businesses.
For more about SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ACTORS and Heidi Dean, visit:
SocialMediaForActors.com and Instagram @Marketing4Actors
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com