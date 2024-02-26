New Book, "Escaping the LGBTQ Christian Closet," Provides Support and Healing for LGBTQ Believers
"Escaping the LGBTQ Christian Closet" by Chase Faulkner
Non-affirming Christianity nearly destroyed my life. If it weren't for the unconditional love of Jesus and supportive friends, I probably would not be alive today.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where religious trauma and unsupportive environments affect the well-being of LGBTQ individuals, author Chase Faulkner presents a transformative solution with his new book, “Escaping the LGBTQ Christian Closet: Love, Hope, Healing, and Wholeness.” This one-of-a-kind book, based on his own life story, offers step-by-step strategies to navigate the psychological, spiritual, relational, and sexual challenges faced by LGBTQ believers, providing a path toward love, hope, and wholeness. 10% of the net proceeds of each copy sold is being donated to The Trevor Project to help LGBTQ youth in crisis.
According to the Trevor Project, more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth (13-24) seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. —and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds. LGBTQ individuals with religious parents are two times more likely to attempt suicide.
Faulkner addresses practical ways to rediscover the boundless love of God in Christ for LGBTQ believers, free from judgment or conditions. The book provides step-by-step guidance to help readers understand and cope with common wounds such as anxiety, depression, discrimination, guilt, shame, internalized homophobia, loneliness, and thoughts of suicide, exposing harmful teachings such as "Homosexuality is a Choice" and "The Only Option for LGBTQ Christians is Celibacy," and much more.
"Escaping the LGBTQ Christian Closet" offers five powerful strategies, blending psychology, spirituality, and theology, to guide readers toward experiencing the love, hope, healing, and wholeness God intended for LGBTQ believers:
1. Pursue Healing from Religious Trauma
2. Reconnect with God’s Unconditional Love
3. Immerse Yourself in Affirming Relationships
4. Discover a Bible that Embraces LGBTQ Individuals
5. Embrace Your Authentic Identity and Explore Counseling Options
With a master’s degree in theological studies, Faulkner provides a thoughtful exploration of the Bible verses that have been weaponized against LGBTQ individuals. The book addresses the importance of understanding the cultural and historical context of these scriptures, reading them in light of what we now know scientifically about innate sexual orientation and gender identity.
"Escaping the LGBTQ Christian Closet" is filled with authentic stories, spiritual wisdom, psychological insight, theological analysis, and heartfelt guidance. Faulkner's new book offers love, hope, healing, and wholeness to LGBTQ believers by addressing the psychological impact of harmful teachings and stereotypes while exploring biblical passages in their historical and cultural context.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chase Faulkner is a best-selling author and an LGBTQ Crisis Counselor. He served as a pastor and also as a director and advisor at one of the most prestigious private research universities in the U.S. for nearly two decades. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Theological Studies.
“Escaping the LGBTQ Christian Closet” is available at amazon.com/author/chasefaulkner.
