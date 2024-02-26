EMA and European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) workshop: How can patient-reported outcomes (PRO) and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) data inform regulatory decisions?, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the…

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) are jointly organising a workshop on how patient-reported outcomes (PRO) as well as health-related quality of life (HRQoL) data can inform regulatory decisions (please see the draft agenda attached).

This workshop will bring together international experts from academia, learned societies, patients, regulatory agencies, health technology assessment bodies, and industry.

The aims of the workshop are to:

Understand the current global landscape on the use of PROs and HRQOL for evaluation of anti-cancer treatments across different stakeholder groups.

Understand the use of validated PRO questionnaires to measure core HRQOL outcomes and disease-related symptoms; and PRO Item Libraries in the development of trial-specific/treatment-specific item lists.

Facilitate interactions among relevant stakeholders aiming at international collaboration.

Participants can register to the workshop by completing the following registration form:

Registration will close on 15th January 2024 for in-person participation and will remain open until 16th February 2024 for online participation.

Please note that in-person participation will be subject to confirmation by 22nd January 2024 to ensure equal input from all stakeholders and taking into consideration the capacity of the venue.

The recording of this meeting will be made available after the event.