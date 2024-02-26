Medicine Shortages Single Point of Contact (SPOC) Working Party

The SPOC Working Party is composed of single points of contact for medicines shortages from the national competent authorities of EU Member States responsible for human and veterinary medicines.

The working party is chaired by EMA's Head of Supply and Availability of Medicines and Devices Service.

The vice-chair is the SPOC of the national competent authority of the Member State that holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

More information on the working party's responsibilities, composition, procedures and activities is available in this document: