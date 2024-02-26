Submit Release
Eighth Industry Standing Group (ISG) meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 25 March 2024

EMA is holding the eight meeting of the Industry Standing Group (ISG). This forum for interaction has been established as part of the EMA's continuous improvement for engagement with industry stakeholders. It aims to:

  • facilitate regular exchange of views;
  • promote dialogue;
  • receive feedback on EMA’s Mandate extension implementation activities such as those related to medicines and medical device shortages and the status of the activities of the medical device expert panels update.

The ISG is also discussing high level progress development updates of other topics of common interest for the Agency and the pharmaceutical industry (such as new fee regulations, EMA COVID lessons learned, European Medicines Agency Network activities update, international activities and cross-sectoral legislations and policies affecting EMA and medicines development etc).

