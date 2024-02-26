Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zyprexa, olanzapine, Date of authorisation: 27/09/1996, Revision: 43, Status: Authorised

Zyprexa is used to treat adults with schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a mental illness that has a number of symptoms, including disorganised thinking and speech, hallucinations (hearing or seeing things that are not there), suspiciousness and delusions (mistaken beliefs). Zyprexa is also effective in maintaining improvement in patients who have responded to an initial course of treatment.

Zyprexa is also used to treat moderate to severe manic episodes (extremely high mood) in adults. It can also be used to prevent the recurrence of these episodes (when symptoms come back) in adults with bipolar disorder (a mental illness with alternating periods of high mood and depression) who have responded to an initial course of treatment.

Zyprexa is usually taken by mouth as tablets, but the injection can be used for the rapid control of agitation or disturbed behaviour in adults with schizophrenia or a manic episode, when taking the medicine by mouth is not appropriate.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.

