Kalymi Music Launches New Website (brentrobitaille.com) Offering Music Books, Sheet Music, and Online Lessons

As a teacher and writer, my greatest joy is to bring people together to play music.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalymi Music (brentrobitaille.com), a one-stop online shop for all things music, has officially launched its new website. The website offers a wide range of products and services, including music books, sheet music, instrument posters, free online lessons, and more.
— Brent Robitaille
With a focus on guitar, cigar box guitar, ukulele, mandolin, violin, music theory, and songwriting, brentrobitaille.com aims to provide resources for musicians of all levels. From classical to popular styles, beginners to advanced players, there is something for everyone. In addition, brentrobitaille.com offers a selection of instructional instrument posters, perfect for decorating music rooms or studios.
New Book Releases:
• Mastering Fingerstyle Ukulele – The Complete Method for Ukulele Fingerpicking
• Mandolin Blues Book – 101 Riffs and Solos for Mandolin
• The Jazz Guitar Looper Pedal Book – Play Jazz with your Looper Pedal
• Cigar Box Guitar – The Ultimate Two-String Collection
• Open G Tuning Celtic Guitar Flatpicking – DGDGBD Tuning
• Easy Classical Violin Tabs – Can't Read Music? Try Violin Tab
New Sheet Music Releases:
• "After the Gold Rush" – Neil Young - Ukulele Ensemble and Choir
• "Tico Tico" – Ukulele Ensemble
• "Openings" – Phillip Glass Mandolin Trio
• "Goodbye Blue Sky" – Pink Floyd Arranged for Looper Pedal
• "The Thrill is Gone" B.B. King – Mandolin
• "Rocket Man" – Elton John – Glockenspiel and Guitar Duet
New Lessons:
• Introduction to Open G Guitar Tuning
• Six Essential Ukulele Fingerstyle Techniques
• 25 Expert Tips to Learning Your Instrument Faster
• How to Build a Mandola
• Guidelines to Max-out Your Music Practice: Schedules and Muscle Memory
• 10 Music Theory Tips Every Musician Should Know
Kalymi Music founder Brent Robitaille's multifaceted career extends beyond publishing with his studio skills as a music producer and sought-after session musician. With over three decades of experience recording and writing for television, movies, commercials, and an extensive list of artists and bands, Robitaille's compositions have resonated globally with recent performances in Italy, England, Las Vegas, New Jersey, Phoenix, and featured on the television show "American Pickers" on the A&E network.
Robitaille's journey in music education is as diverse as his artistic endeavours. Having studied composition, guitar, piano, and theory at esteemed institutions such as the Royal Conservatory of Music, Humber College, McGill University, and York University, Robitaille brings a wealth of academic expertise to Kalymi Music's offerings.
In the digital realm, Brent Robitaille's impact reaches far and wide as a prolific YouTuber. With over 800 music videos to his credit, Robitaille's channel has amassed over 10 million views from viewers around the world. Boasting a subscriber base of 40,000 and growing, Robitaille's YouTube presence is a testament to his ability to inspire and engage music enthusiasts worldwide.
The re-launch of brentrobitaille.com is an exciting development for the music community. With its wide range of products and services, including music books, sheet music, instrument posters, and free online lessons, the website is a valuable resource for musicians of all levels. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, brentrobitaille.com has something to offer. Visit the website today and start your musical journey!
New Book Release - Mastering Ukulele Fingerstyle by Brent Robitaille of Kalymi Music