USDA Deputy Secretary Torres Small Leads Trade Mission to Angola

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced that Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small is leading USDA’s first agribusiness trade mission to Luanda, Angola, this week, accompanied by representatives from the Kansas and Wisconsin departments of agriculture, as well as 16 U.S. companies and organizations.

“I am proud to lead USDA’s first trade mission to Angola to help American agri-businesses build strong relationships in this exciting market and region” said Agriculture Deputy Secretary Torres Small. “USDA is invested in market access, whether new or expanded, across the globe. Angola provides ample opportunities to export high-quality, high-value U.S. agricultural products, and I’m excited to see the connections that are formed over the coming days.”

Members of the U.S. delegation will conduct business-to-business meetings with potential buyers from Angola, as well as from neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo. They will also receive in-depth market briefings from USDA Foreign Agricultural Service staff and industry trade experts, gaining insights that will help inform their export strategies for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Trade mission participants represent a variety of American-made food and agricultural products, including beef, dairy, distilled spirits, dry beans and lentils, grains, oilseeds, poultry and more. Participating companies and organizations are:

Agrisar, Inc., Broadway, Va. AMER-CON Corporation, Miami, Fla. Food Export Association of the Midwest USA and Food Export USA-Northeast, Chicago, Ill. Grove Services, Inc., Wellesley, Maine Health Enhanced Foods, Rockaway, N.J. J. Reiger & Co., Kansas City, Mo. JM Grain, Garrison, N.D. Montana Dakota Brands, Lodgepole, N.D. Mountaire Farms, Millsboro, Del. Schreiber Foods, Green Bay, Wis. U.S. Dairy Export Council, Arlington, Va. U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Mount Horeb, Wis. U.S. Meat Export Federation, Denver, Colo. U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Mo. U.S. Wheat Associates, Arlington, Va. USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, Tucker, Ga.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.