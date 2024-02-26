'Stolen Dough' Premieres on The Roku Channel on March 1st, Unveiling The True Story of Stuffed Crust Pizza's Inventor
EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Stolen Dough' Premieres on The Roku Channel on March 1st, 2024, Unveiling The True Story of Stuffed Crust Pizza's Inventor
The Award Winning Crime-Docudrama "STOLEN DOUGH," (stolendough.com), directed by AFI Award Winner Stefano Da Frè and produced by Laura Pellegrini, in collaboration with AGBO's The Russo Brothers (AGBO.com) & Rosso Films International, is now on The Roku Channel, for a limited time only. 'Stolen Dough' made The Roku Channels 'Must See Films Of March' in the Crime Category. Stolen Dough Premieres on the Roku Channel on March 1st, 2024
"STOLEN DOUGH" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This is a true story of resilience. A gripping tale of the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one-billion-dollar lawsuit.
Stolen Dough ROKU CHANNEL Movie Link:
https://therokuchannel.roku.com/details/7be5b566ab1e51fc815134eb19a601b2/stolen-dough
Stolen Dough Movie Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNOhEydH3uE
Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter of STOLEN DOUGH said, "The Roku Channel is a very big step for our film "Stolen Dough." I am absolutely humbled to join the ranks of great films & television shows that are in the Roku Channel family. We are also honored that our film will be curated in the exclusive 'Must See Films of March' Roku Channel catalogue.
The film's protagonist, "Anthony “The Big Cheese” Mongiello, the inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza says, "It is so hard to explain how truly happy I am. I am finally able to share my story of my lifelong journey explaining the facts about who really invented stuffed crust pizza. The thought that our film will be viewed on the Roku Channel is just over the top exciting for me."
About THE ROKU CHANNEL -
The Roku Channel was launched in September 2017 as a free, ad-supported streaming television service ("FAST"), available to viewers in the U.S. By August 2018, the channel had expanded to Canada, and a website version of the service was launched, allowing it to be accessed via any web browser. In August 2018, the Roku Channel was also reported to have inked content licensing deals with Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Lionsgate, Disney, and Paramount Pictures.
