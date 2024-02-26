Académie Marie-Claire Opens Its Doors to Welcome New Students for the Academic Year 2024-25
Experience excellence at Académie Marie-Claire, Welcoming new students for an enriching journey from Daycare to High School
The illiterate of the future will not be the person who cannot read. It will be the person who does not know how to learn”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Académie Marie-Claire, a leading private educational institution located in Kirkland,QC ,20 minutes away from Montreal which is renowned for its commitment to excellence in education, is thrilled to announce the commencement of admissions for the upcoming academic year 2024-2025. The school is extending a warm invitation to prospective students and their families to join the Académie Marie-Claire community, which caters to children from Daycare to High School.
With a focus on both academic success and holistic development, Académie Marie-Claire is happy to welcome students from a variety of backgrounds and offer a supportive environment that encourages a love of learning. Académie Marie-Claire provides a thorough and well-rounded education at all levels, from the comfortable Daycare setting to the lively Kindergarten environment, the formative years of Elementary, or the demanding but rewarding experience of High School.
Daycare:-
At Académie Marie-Claire Daycare, they understand the importance of early childhood development. Their daycare program is designed to provide a safe and nurturing environment for your little ones, allowing them to explore, learn, and grow. Their experienced staff ensures that each child receives personalized attention and care, laying the foundation for a lifelong love of learning.
Kindergarten:-
In their Kindergarten program, they focus on creating a positive and engaging learning environment. Their dedicated teachers employ innovative teaching methods to make learning fun and exciting. They believe in fostering creativity, critical thinking, and social skills that are essential for a child's overall development.
Elementary:-
The Elementary years are crucial in shaping a child's academic and personal growth. Their Elementary program emphasizes a well-balanced curriculum that not only imparts knowledge but also encourages curiosity and independent thinking. Their experienced faculty members guide students to become confident learners and responsible individuals.
High School:-
As students transition into High School, They offers a rigorous academic program that prepares them for future challenges. Their high school curriculum is designed to cultivate critical thinking, leadership skills, and a sense of responsibility. With a variety of extracurricular activities and advanced placement options, students are well-equipped for success in higher education and beyond.
Admissions are now open, and they invite parents and guardians to schedule a tour of their state-of-the-art facilities, meet their dedicated faculty, and learn more about the unique educational experience that Académie Marie-Claire offers. Applications can be submitted online through their website, amcca.ca or in person at the school office.
Join them for an enriching educational journey that goes beyond textbooks and classrooms. They look forward to welcoming new students and their families into our vibrant school community.
About,
Académie Marie-Claire is a leading private educational institution committed to providing a holistic and enriching learning experience for students from Daycare to High School. With a focus on academic excellence, character development, and community engagement, Académie Marie-Claire prepares students for success in an ever-evolving world. For more information, visit amcca.ca or call 514-697-9995
