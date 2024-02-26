New Mystery Thriller "Lightning’s Shadow" by Richard Somes Unveils High-Stakes Conspiracy in Haiti
Uncovering the Shadows: A Journalist's Quest in the Heart of HaitiCONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Richard Somes takes readers on a thrilling journey through the heart of Haiti in his gripping debut novel, "Lightning’s Shadow." This captivating mystery suspense novel follows Regan Clery, a journalist thrust into a world of intrigue and danger as she investigates the enigmatic billionaire Carter Thomas and uncovers a web of conspiracy involving the CIA and Cuban intelligence.
Regan Clery, a journalist for a major magazine, receives an assignment that could change her life forever: a feature story on Carter Thomas, a prominent figure in the world of international security. However, what begins as a routine assignment soon escalates into a thrilling adventure as Regan delves into Carter's mysterious past and his involvement in a decade-old incident in Afghanistan. As she unravels the truth, Regan finds herself entangled in a dangerous game of secrets and deception, where nothing is as it seems.
Author Richard Somes, drawing on his background in life sciences IT, delivers a meticulously crafted narrative that blends suspense, mystery, and conspiracy. Set against the backdrop of Haiti's turbulent history and the shadowy world of voodoo, "Lightning’s Shadow" explores themes of power, corruption, and the lengths people will go to protect their secrets.
"I wrote Lightning’s Shadow for the enjoyment of lovers of mystery suspense and conspiracy thriller novels," says Somes. "I wanted to highlight the turbulent history of Haiti and show how voodoo played a large role in the political life of the country."
Readers can expect a pulse-pounding read filled with twists, turns, and unexpected revelations. "Lightning’s Shadow" is a must-read for fans of gripping suspense and conspiracy thrillers.
About the Author:
Richard Somes was born in Houston, Texas, and holds degrees in mathematics and history from Ohio Wesleyan University. "Lightning’s Shadow" marks his debut novel, showcasing his talent for crafting compelling narratives that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Somes currently resides in Niantic, Connecticut, with his wife.
For more information about "Lightning’s Shadow" and Richard Somes, please visit: https://www.richardsomes.com/. The book is also now available on Amazon.
Richard Somes on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford