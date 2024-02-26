F&G staff hosting a variety of presentations at Idaho Sportsman Show in Boise

Presentation and Seminar Schedule for March 2:

Idaho Fish and Game Presentation Area

12 p.m. – Let your voice be heard: How you can help shape the next several years of fisheries management in Idaho – Art Butts, Fisheries Manager, Southwest Region

12:45 p.m. – Southwest Idaho’s kokanee fisheries: Management and outlook for 2024 – Tim D’Amico, Fisheries Biologist, Southwest Region

1:30 p.m. – Fish and Game’s K9 Program: How dogs and officers work together to protect Idaho’s wildlife resources – Craig Mickelson, Conservation Officer, Southwest Region; Blue, K9 Officer, Southwest Region

2:45 p.m. – Making the Case – An enforcement highlight for the Southwest Region – Steve Ross, Conservation Officer, Southwest Region

3:30 p.m. – Chronic Wasting Disease in Idaho: Updates from Unit 14 and Unit 23 – Regan Berkley, Wildlife Manager, Southwest Region

4:15 p.m. – State of Deer and Elk in the Southwest Region – David Bernasconi, Wildlife Biologist, Southwest Region

5 p.m. – Elk in the Owyhees: Response of depredating elk to hunting pressure and changes to hunt structure – Rachel Curtis, Wildlife Biologist, Southwest Region

5:45 p.m. – Idaho Fish and Game’s statewide fisheries research program: Why they exist, and what they do – Will Lubenau, Fisheries Research Biologist, Nampa Research

6:30 p.m. – Southwest Idaho warmwater fisheries management and outlook for 2024 – Phil Branigan, Fisheries Biologist, Southwest Region

Western Town & Banquet Hall

11:30 a.m. – How to Hunt Seminar: Turkey – Gem State Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation and Idaho Fish and Game

1:30 p.m. – How to Hunt Seminar: Elk – Treasure Valley Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Idaho Fish and Game; Joe McCarthy – World Elk Calling Finalist

3:30 p.m. – Air Gun Hunting in Idaho – Air Idaho Inc. and Idaho Fish and Game; Varminter Magazine