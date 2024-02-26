Inflammatory Bowel Disease Expert and Harvard Medical School Faculty Dr. Hamed Khalili Joins Vivante Health’s Clinical Advisory Board

Dr. Khalili will support clinical research and the continued growth of GIThrive

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivante Health , the employee benefit for GI care, announced the addition of Dr. Hamed Khalili to its Clinical Advisory Board today. He joins a growing team of internationally recognized experts and physician leaders who are committed to advancing GI care.



Dr. Khalili is a gastroenterologist and Director of Clinical Research at Massachusetts General Hospital, Crohn’s and Colitis Center and an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School. His research focuses on studying dietary and lifestyle factors and their relationship to the development and progression of inflammatory bowel diseases. He has published over 150 peer-reviewed original papers and has received funding from the National Institute of Health, the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, the American Gastroenterological Association, and the American College of Gastroenterology.

”I’m excited to join Vivante Health in their mission to revolutionize digital health, gut first,” said Dr Khalili. “Vivante Health is doing fantastic work to care for people with digestive conditions, particularly in the area of inflammatory bowel disease and other digestive conditions. I look forward to joining the Board and supporting their mission.”

Vivante Health’s Clinical Advisory Board includes distinguished GI physicians and researchers from the top research centers and hospital systems in the U.S. The Board works alongside the company’s team to ensure that its app, GIThrive, provides users with medically sound and evidence-based care plans, education, and support. The Board continues to grow alongside Vivante Health, which has partnered with some of the nation’s largest U.S. employers and health plans including Cigna’s Evernorth .

“70 million Americans experience chronic digestive conditions that can be debilitating and negatively impact their quality of life,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health.”As one of the top gastroenterologists in the country, Dr. Khalili’s extensive clinical background in GI care will help us get relief to more people even faster while reducing the cost of care for digestive disorders.”

Last year, Vivante Health added Dr. Chin Hur and Dr. Uri Ladabaum to its Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Hur is an internationally recognized expert in cancer screening and the prevention of gastrointestinal cancers. He is the Herbert and Florence Irving Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology and the Director of Healthcare Innovations and Research at Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Ladabaum is an internationally recognized expert in colorectal cancer screening. He is a Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology and Hepatology) and the Director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Prevention Program at Stanford University Medical Center.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is a leading digital health company and sponsored benefit. Its app, GIThrive, tracks GI-related symptoms and trigger foods and provides personalized care plans. Members can connect with GI specialists, registered dietitians, and health coaches through the app. For employers, Vivante Health decreases healthcare costs, reduces absenteeism, and makes for happier employees – gut-first.

