Highlights

We assessed fish eggs’ gene expression to ocean acidification and deoxygenation.

Low oxygen’s effect on gene expression was more pronounced than high pCO 2 .

. Glycolytic genes showed increased expression under low oxygen condition.

Apparent mitigation of gene expression was dominant in combined stress conditions.

Abstract

Ocean acidification and deoxygenation co-occur in marine environments, causing deterioration of marine ecosystems. However, effects of compound stresses on marine organisms and their physiological coping mechanisms are largely unknown. Here, we show how high pCO 2 and low dissolved oxygen (DO) cause transcriptomic changes in eggs of a demersal fish (Sillago japonica), which are fully exposed to such stresses in natural environment. Overall gene expression was affected more strongly by low DO than by high pCO 2 . Enrichment analysis detected significant stress responses such as glycolytic processes in response to low DO. Increased expression of a group of glycolytic genes under low DO conditions is presumably because oxygen depletion disables the electron transfer pathway, complementing ATP production in the glycolytic pathway. Contrary to expectations, apparent mitigation of gene expression changes was dominant under combined stress conditions and may represent an innate fish adaptive trait for severe environments.

Iguchi A., Hayashi M., Yorifuji M., Nishijima M., Gibu K., Kunishima T., Bell T., Suzuki A. & Ono T., 2024. Whole transcriptome analysis of demersal fish eggs reveals complex responses to ocean deoxygenation and acidification. Science of the Total Environment 917: 169484. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.169484. Article.

