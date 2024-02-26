DNREC to Close Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp in Sussex County Temporarily for Expansion and Paving of Parking Lot

Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp parking lot will be paved and expanded this month into early March. /DNREC photo.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today the March 6 closure of the Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp within the Assawoman Wildlife Area near Bethany Beach for a construction project to enlarge and pave the boat ramp’s gravel parking lot. Construction is scheduled to begin the day of the ramp closure, with the project’s completion anticipated by April 14, dependent on weather.

With the project reflecting the ramp’s increasing popularity with boaters, the upgraded parking lot at the end of Mulberry Landing Road will feature 23 trailer parking spaces and seven car parking spaces.

During construction, the wildlife area will be open for normal use, including pedestrian access to the Observation Tower with vehicle parking available at Memorial Pond within the wildlife area. Signs will be posted to direct visitors away from the construction area.

During the Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp closure, alternative boat launches in the area include Holts Landing State Park, Indian River Marina at Delaware Seashore State Park near Rehoboth Beach, and Rosedale Boat Ramp near Millsboro. All are public use, free of charge for Delaware residents and provide access to Indian River. A ramp certificate is required to launch for any boater whose boat is registered outside of Delaware.

For more information about the Mulberry Landing Ramp construction project, contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov

###