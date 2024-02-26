Learning Series for Supporting Children, Families, and Communities to Thrive: Promoting Positive Childhood Experiences and Resilience

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Early Learning Team and Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, in partnership with The Maine Resilience Building Network, are excited to announce a professional learning opportunity for childcare and public-school educators working with children from birth to 8 years old. Supporting Children, Families, and Communities to Thrive: Promoting Positive Childhood Experiences and Resilience will bring together early care and education practitioners working across the birth to grade 3 span to participate in professional learning programs during 2024-2025. These free virtual (via Zoom) opportunities are funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Renewal Grant. Two contact hours are available for each session.

Review these descriptions of each session’s content:

The Impact of Experience: How Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Positive Childhood Experiences (PCEs) Impact Healthy Child Development (Part I)

Join this training to gain a comprehensive understanding of how both adverse and positive childhood experiences sculpt the foundation of individual development and uncover the transformative potential of PCEs in nurturing the children with whom you work.

Learning Objectives:

Grasp the nuances of early brain development influenced by ACEs and PCEs

Gain insights into ACEs and PCEs and how PCEs can nurture healthy development

Learn cognitive reframing techniques to focus on protective factors and strengths

A Framework for Implementing Positive Childhood Experiences to Support Healthy Child Development (Part II)

Join this training to learn the framework for promoting positive childhood experiences and support healthy childhood development through the lens of relationships, environment, engagement, and emotional growth. Attendance at Part 1 is strongly encouraged but not required to attend this training.

Learning Objectives:

Summarize the way positive and negative experiences impact brain development

Employ practical strategies for fostering positive environments in educational and caregiving settings

Gain insights into creating safe, stimulating, and inclusive spaces that encourage exploration, creativity, and positive interactions

Addressing Compassion Fatigue and Resilience Strategies in Educators and Caregivers

Join this training to explore stress impact and address compassion fatigue by developing strategies that promote resilience and reconnect you with the “why ” of your work.

Learning Objectives:

Help participants identify how stress presents to them

Understand the signs and symptoms of compassion fatigue

Develop 5 personal and professional resilience strategies that address compassion fatigue and foster wellbeing

Participants may choose to register for one, two or all three trainings in any order between March-August 2024. It is recommended, but not required, that participants register for Part I and Part II in sequence.