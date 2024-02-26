Thousands of Canadian Retailers, Distributors and Suppliers in the Convenience, Gas and Car Wash Industry Gather for Learning, Discovery and Networking at EnsembleIQ’s The Convenience U CARWACS Show in March in Toronto

Largest Audience in Over Five Years Expected to Attend Event

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s The Convenience U CARWACS Show , Canada's largest trade show and conference for the convenience, gas and car wash industry, will bring thousands of retailers, distributors and suppliers together for two days of learning, networking and discovering new and innovative products and services. Presented by Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE, the event takes place March 5-6, 2024 at The International Centre. Register here .



“We’re proud to host The Convenience U CARWACS Show which is the largest trade show and conference in Canada that connects retailers with vendors in the convenience, gasoline and car wash industry. Since our industry is constantly evolving, we will be featuring the trends and technologies that will help attendees keep up with changing customer needs. The event is expected to be the largest in over five years – we look forward to having the entire ecosystem gather together next month,” said Sandra Parente, Group Publisher/SVP, Grocery & Convenience, Canada, EnsembleIQ.

The C-store IQ Conference Program, which takes place over two-mornings, offers learning on innovative business strategies, from deep consumer insights to AI, as well as evolving opportunities, including beverage alcohol, from convenience, gas and car wash industry thought leaders.

Keynote presentations include:

Beth Brickel, Vice President, Research, EnsembleIQ, will present “The next chapter: C-store IQ National Shopper Study 2024” on March 5. Brickel will discuss new, exclusive data and insights from the 2024 C-store IQ National Shopper Study, Canada’s only convenience and gas specific research that delves into the evolving wants, needs and values of your current and future customers, from Gen Z through Millennial, Gen X and Boomer.

Professional speaker Tina Varughese will present “Better Together in the Changing Workplace” on March 6. Varughese will discuss how to understand the opportunities and challenges of today’s multigenerational, multicultural and multifaceted workforce and how to manage them effectively.

Click here to view the complete agenda .

The Exhibit Hall brings leading and innovative manufacturers, vendors and suppliers together to demonstrate the latest technologies, new products and innovative solutions. To view the 2024 exhibitor list, click here .

New event highlights:

Industry Dinner on March 5 with keynote speaker, John Boynton, CEO, Arterra Wines

Networking Power Hour where attendees can meet one-on-one with industry leaders

A Beer Garden offers an informal setting for networking with suppliers and event attendees

Trade Show Stage will feature rapid-fire insights and presentations from key industry vendors

To learn more, visit https://www.convenienceu.ca or to register to attend, click here . Stay connected with The Convenience U CARWACS Show on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, click here .

