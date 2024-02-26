Charting the Course : U.S. Commercial Telematics Market Poised for $3.90 Billion Milestone by 2027

U.S. Commercial Telematics Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. commercial telematics market generated $2.64 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $3.90 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10360

Government regulations for vehicle telematics, surge in trend of connectivity solutions, and ease of vehicle diagnosis fuel the growth of the U.S. commercial telematics market. However, threat of data hacking, high installation cost, and dearth of uninterrupted and seamless internet connectivity hinder the growth up to certain extent. However, intelligent transportation system and improved performance of autonomous vehicle would offer new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Based on solutions type, the OEM segment held more than half of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness at the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the aftermarket segment.

Based on application, the solution segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the total share of the U.S. commercial telematics market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position during the study period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-commercial-telematics-market/purchase-options

Based on country, the market across California contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the total market, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Indiana is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Cartrack,

Continental AG,

Daimler Fleetboard GmbH,

Fleet Complete,

Geotab Inc.,

MiX Telematics,

Navistar Inc.,

Omnitracs,

TomTom International BV.,

Trimble Inc.

Factors, such as government regulations for vehicle telematics and rise in trend of connectivity solutions, drive the growth of the U.S. commercial telematics market. In addition, vehicle diagnostic due to telematics systems also propels the growth of the market. However, threat of data hacking, high installation cost, and lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, intelligent transportation system and improved performance of autonomous vehicles impose a remarkable growth opportunity for the U.S. commercial telematics market.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10360

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/consumer-telematics-market - by Type (OEM, After Market) and Application (Fleet/Asset Management, Navigation and location based, Infotainment, Insurance Telematics, V2v and V2i, Tele-health, Remote Alarm & Monitoring, Services) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 – 2030.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-telematics-market - by Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, and Two-Wheeler), Application (Fleet/Asset Management, Navigation & Location-Based System, Infotainment System, Insurance Telematic, Safety & Security, V2X, and Others), and Connectivity Solution (Embedded, Integrated Smartphones, and Tethered): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/motor-racing-telematics-market-A07809 - by Type (Motor Racing Telematics (MRT), Remote Location System and Remote Location System) and Application (IoT Platform and M2M): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

