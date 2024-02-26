Submit Release
EBRD funds new campus for Kyiv Medical University

The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is lending €2.5 million to Kyiv Medical University (KMU) to complete a new campus for its students, who partially relocated to Poland in the wake of the 2022 Russian invasion.

KMU is a private educational institution, which provides graduate and postgraduate medicine, dentistry and pharmacy education to 3,400 students in Ukraine and Poland.

The project will bring new courses and 35 per cent more students, with the Polish campus expected to generate 38 per cent of the company’s revenue this academic year and to facilitate the creation of more than 200 work placements for doctors and educators.  

Now KMU, which has bought two properties in Katowice and Chorzów for its multicultural students, is refurbishing the buildings and procuring new equipment.

The overall cost of the project is €4.1 million, with KMU providing finance alongside the EBRD.

Once the new KMU Polish campus is ready, it will be ready to host over 2,000 Ukrainian and international students, and offer new study programmes such as physical rehabilitation, clinical psychology, and nursing.

