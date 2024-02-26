EU4Business opens new grant competition: €300,000 to support Ukrainian SMEs

The ‘EU4Business: recovery, competitiveness and internationalisation of SMEs’ programme for Ukraine has launched a new grant call.

Companies creating products and services with innovative components and/or expansion and/or exporting are invited to apply for financial support in the form of grants of up to €15,000.

Project grants can be used for:

purchase of equipment, software, raw materials and tools;

preservation or creation of jobs;

rent of premises or equipment and/or software;

procurement of services that support production, export and innovation potential development;

other costs related to transport, relocation, requalification.

The deadline for applications is 10 March.

Twenty grants will become available under the international cooperation programme ‘EU4Business: recovery, competitiveness and internationalisation of SMEs’, co-financed by the European Union and the German government and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

The grant programme is implemented by the Ukrainian Startup Fund.

