Saturday Marked By Serious Incidents in the North Country

Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

February 26, 2024

Gorham, NH – Shortly after noon on Saturday, February 24, 2024, rescue personnel from multiple agencies responded to a remote trail near Pine Mountain to assist a snowmobiler who had suffered significant injuries after crashing into trees.

At approximately 12:07 p.m., personnel from Gorham Fire and EMS, the Randolph Fire Department, and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were dispatched to the Bear Springs Snowmobile Trail to assist a female operator who had crashed and was unresponsive. The location of the crash was approximately 5 miles from the Randolph Fire Department, and responders utilized snowmobiles and a tracked rescue vehicle to access the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found CPR being performed on the crash victim by her riding companion. Responders joined in the CPR effort, but the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at approximately 1:00 p.m. The victim was ultimately transported from the scene to the Randolph Fire Station following an on-scene investigation by Conservation Officers.

The identity of the victim, a 48-year-old female from Massachusetts, is being withheld pending notification of family. Although the investigation into this incident is ongoing, it is the belief of investigators that operator inexperience played a significant role in the crash.

Carroll, NH – While New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were working to assist the aforementioned gravely injured snowmobiler, a second call came in for a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on the Cherry Mountain Trail in the town of Carroll.

In this instance, Michael Staley, 57, of Coventry, RI, was experiencing significant pain that greatly alarmed him. A call for help was made on his behalf, prompting a response by local rescue personnel.

Upon receiving the call, personnel from Twin Mountain Fire and EMS, along with a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer, responded to the trailhead and hiked 0.65 miles up the trail to meet the distressed hiker. Staley felt as though he could hike out with assistance, and followed rescuers safely back to the trailhead.

Once roadside, Staley was taken by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. At Littleton Hospital it was quickly determined that Staley was indeed suffering from a medical emergency. He was subsequently flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover for emergency surgery.

Between school vacations, the presence of snow, and favorable weather conditions, Coos County has experienced a significant influx of visitors and subsequently emergency calls in recent weeks. Conservation Officers would like to remind visitors to enjoy the outdoors but to also be prepared with knowledge and gear should an emergency arise while afield.