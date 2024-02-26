Keeper Security Wins Prestigious New Product Launch of the Year Award
KeeperPAM recognised for making privileged access management attainable for organisations of all sizes
Keeper Security has set the standard for innovation in the Information Security industry.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, has been awarded the top prize for its KeeperPAM solution in the New Product Launch of the Year category at the teissAwards2024. The awards recognise excellence in cyber and information security, with a particular focus on the contributions of vendors and technologies in relation to the use, development and deployment of information security in the past 12 months.
Cyber attacks are increasing, and every organisation needs to fortify its defences by securing passwords, secrets and connections. Privileged Access Management (PAM) helps organisations securely manage and monitor access to critical systems, networks and data – however, traditional PAM products are prohibitively expensive, difficult to deploy and do not protect every user on every device.
Keeper addressed this market need by combining key PAM components - Keeper Connection Manager (KCM), Keeper Secrets Manager (KSM) and Enterprise Password Manager (EPM) - to create a next generation solution called KeeperPAM. The combined platform eliminates the complexity of traditional solutions, integrates with existing tech stacks to immediately provide enterprise-wide coverage and visibility, enables zero-trust and zero-knowledge security, and helps organisations meet compliance requirements in an increasingly complex and interconnected digital environment.
“Winning this award is a real testament to the innovation, development and market research that went into creating KeeperPAM,” said Des Donohoe, director of sales EMEA at Keeper Security, who received the award on behalf of Keeper. “Keeper is the first to create an easy-to-use and scalable PAM solution that transforms the way organisations of all sizes can protect themselves against cyber attacks in a world of distributed workforces and multi-cloud computing.”
“Keeper Security has set the standard for innovation in the Information Security industry,” said Russell Lawson, teissAwards2024. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of its creators.”
The categories within the teissAwards2024 were assessed by an independent panel of distinguished judges and the winners were announced at the teissAwards2024 gala dinner hosted by comedian Keith Farnan in London.
About Keeper Security
Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organisations around the world. Keeper’s affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organisations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.
