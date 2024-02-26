Platinex Inc. Announces Name Change to PTX Metals Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (“Platinex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the name change to PTX Metals Inc. effective February 28, 2024. Management recommended the name change because ’Platinex‘ no longer accurately describes the Company’s expanded portfolio and focus on gold, copper-nickel-PGE projects.



Trading will commence under the new name on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The Company's shares will continue to trade under the symbol PTX on the CSE, under the symbol PANXF on the OTCQB, and under 9PX on the Frankfurt Exchange.

New ISIN/CUSIP numbers reflecting the name change are CA69380V1067/69380V106. Existing shareholders are able to deposit or trade their common shares in the former Company name and former CUSIP/ISIN.

Effective on or about February 28, 2024, the Company's website will have a new URL of www.ptxmetals.com.

About PTX Metals Inc.

PTX Metals Inc. creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project near the “Ring of Fire” in northern Ontario and a 75% interest in the South Timmins Mining joint venture with Fancamp Exploration, which is focused on gold exploration along the Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone near IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold operation in the southwest Abitibi.

PTX Metals also holds majority ownership in Green Canada Corporation, which holds uranium assets in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, as well as an option to earn as a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in northwestern Ontario. In addition to its mineral exploration assets, PTX Metals holds a portfolio of net smelter return (NSR) royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario.

Having put together a strong and diversified project portfolio and an expert technical team, the Company is focused on comprehensively exploring and evaluating each project to maximize shareholder value. PTX Metals is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX. The company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PF and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

