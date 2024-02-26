Forward look: 26 February – 10 March 2024

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade), 25-29 February 2024

The Foreign Affairs Council, in its Trade configuration, will be held on the margins of the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Trade ministers will seek the approval of conclusions at both the start and the end of the conference. They will also aim to adopt a decision on the position to be taken on behalf of the EU at the MC13.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 26 February 2024

Based on information from the Belgian presidency and the European Commission, agriculture ministers will exchange views on ways of ensuring rapid and structural responses to the current crisis that the agricultural sector is facing.

Justice and Home Affairs Council, 4-5 March 2024

Combatting drug trafficking and organised crime will take central role in the meeting of home affairs ministers with the adoption of a recommendation on member states best practices. Ministers will also discuss the security situation in light of the conflict in the Middle-East and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

A legislative proposal to counter migrant smuggling and judicial cooperation to fight drug trafficking and organised crime will be among the main issues of the meeting of justice ministers.

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy), 4 March 2024

EU energy ministers will address the state of play in terms of security of supply and preparations for winter 2024-2025 and they will also have an exchange of views on flexibility as an essential tool in the energy transition.

Under any other business, the Commission will inform ministers about progress made by member states with a view to achieving the 2030 objectives for the environment, climate, and energy.

Competitiveness Council (Internal market and industry), 7 March 2024

Ministers responsible for the internal market and industry will meet in Brussels and will hold an orientation debate on the late payment directive, a discussion on the content of the 2024 The 2024 Annual Single Market and Competitiveness Report. Ministers will be also informed on the progress on different legislative proposals, the European program for tourism 2030, and, at the request of Germany and the Netherlands, on the updated strategy for the maritime sector at the European level.