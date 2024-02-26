Submit Release
Geographical indications for agricultural products: press conference after vote

On Wednesday, the Chair of the Agriculture Committee and the rapporteur for revised rules on geographical indications for agricultural products will brief journalists about the new law.

Norbert Lins (EPP, DE) and Paolo De Castro (S&D, IT) will hold a press conference on geographical indications for wine, spirit drinks and agricultural products. Plenary will debate the new regulation on Tuesday afternoon and vote on it on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday 28 February at 13.00 CEST

Where: European Parliament in Strasbourg, Daphne Caruana Galizia press conference room (WEISS N -1/201)

How: Accredited media representatives can attend the press conference physically. Journalists wishing to ask questions remotely need to connect via Interactio.

The press conference will also be web streamed live and recorded on the Parliament’s Multimedia Centre.

Interpretation will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Polish.

Background

Parliament is set to give a final green light to a deal struck with the Council on new legislation to protect quality agricultural products. The text protects GIs online more robustly through geo-blocking, defines when a GI designating a product used as an ingredient may be used in the name, labelling or advertising material of a related processed product and gives more rights to producer groups, including the right to counter devaluating marketing practices and lower prices.

Source European Parliament - Feb 26, 24

