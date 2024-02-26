More than €425 million in Cohesion Funds will ensure commuters in Warsaw a more efficient and frequent rail service

Today, the Commission has approved an investment of more than €425 million from the Cohesion Fund to finance the first stage of works to modernise the cross-city railway line between eastern and western Warsaw. The revamped line will improve the connections between some of Poland’s main cities, such as Katowice and Białystok, offering a more frequent and extensive service to the Polish people.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said: “Thanks to Cohesion Funds, the new infrastructure will improve the frequency and capacity of train services, offering better services to people with reduced mobility and overall improving our environmental footprint. The modernised railway lines and stations in Warsaw will also enhance Poland’s rail connections with the rest of the EU, further integrating regions across Europe.”

The project, funded under the 2014-2020 cohesion policy programming period, will involve the modernisation of railway tracks, overhead lines, telecommunications equipment, and water and sewage management. Stations will be upgraded, while flyovers, pedestrian bridges, and a pedestrian subway will be built. These features will allow passenger trains to travel at speeds up to 160 km/h at certain sections.

The new rail infrastructure will ensure lower maintenance costs accompanied by a greener environmental footprint – it will reduce air and noise pollution and limit accidents.

The Warsaw junction will overall act as an important link between Poland and Europe’s railway networks, integrating a cohesive railway network within the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).