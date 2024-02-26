Straits Research Estimates that the Global Deployable Military Shelters Market Will Grow At A CAGR Of 1.26%, Reaching USD 1,038.92 Million By 2030

Expectations for the global deployable military shelters industry are high, with North America leading at a CAGR of 1.33% and Europe projecting USD 267.35 million at a CAGR of 1.50%. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific sees significant growth amidst territorial disputes. Middle East and Africa see rising demand due to NATO missions and UN peacekeeping efforts.

New York, United States, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical support facilities, incident commands, and emergency distribution centers are just a few applications for the deployable military shelter system. The development of specialized products used by soldiers has been fueled by advancements in military operations, joint operations, exercises, and tactics. The infantry, medical support, and rescue teams primarily use these mobile, technical textile-based shelter systems.

Growing Demand Due to Overseas Military Operations Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global deployable military shelters market revenue was valued at USD 928.2 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 1,038.92 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.26% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” Due to shifting battlefield requirements, military units are deployed to more remote war zones and various terrains for training and strategic operations. Due to border tensions, China and India have sent thousands of soldiers across the LAC. Both countries ordered new deployable shelters due to a temperature drop along the border. Modular shelters, barrel-style shelters, and vehicle sheds are some of the new troop facilities. All soldiers are housed in heated tents and contemporary camps at high altitudes. These factors are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Growing Investments in Research and Development Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Businesses and governments are developing quickly deployable, modular military shelters with low weight and cost-to-volume ratios. Current investments focus on lightweight materials that provide better weather protection and simplify transport and deployment. For instance, AirBeam technology created the framework for conventional tents using air-inflated fabric structures instead of metal and carbon fiber poles. This technology can build lighter-weight base camps, command and control operations centers, and aircraft and vehicle maintenance facilities with fail-safe collapse shelters. As construction and material technologies evolve, the market for deployable military shelters is expected to grow.

Regional Analysis

North America's deployable military shelters market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.33% during the forecast period. One of the most well-liked military designs currently used by the US Department of Defense (DoD) is the Tent Expandable Modular Personnel (TEMPER) tent. These tents are incredibly durable, flame-resistant, quickly self-extinguishing fabric, and often have tunnel-like shapes. Solar shades that reduce solar loading, which can weaken a tent's structural stability by stressing the fabric, and thermal liners that lengthen the tent's life and improve indoor comfort are additional features of the TEMPER tents. The US Army also uses a different operational tent design called the Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelter (DRASH). Four people can quickly and easily erect the portable geodesic DRASH shelter without needing specialized tools. These tents have features and materials that support heating and cooling and can be collapsed.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.50%, during the forecast period. Strategically, NATO member states deploy European forces to support various international peacekeeping missions. In areas affected by pandemics or conflict, defense forces erect medical camps and provide temporary shelter for the injured. The entire footprint of this brand-new, transportable military medical facility can fit inside a 400-meter running loop thanks to the Project HAPTIC concept, which forms the basis of the field hospitals. Additionally, Franklin is the leading supplier of expeditionary tents to the British Ministry of Defense, and its ITC (Improved Tented Camp) is currently used in British military bases worldwide. The ITC's easy assembly, adaptability, and modular design make it sound like a field shelter for expeditions and a place for soldiers to sleep.

Key Highlights

Based on type, the global deployable military shelters market is bifurcated into tents and containers. The containers segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.40% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global deployable military shelters market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.33% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global deployable military shelters market’s major key players are UTS Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, AAR, Rubb Buildings Ltd, Saab AB, HDT Global, Litefighter Systems LLC, Losberger GmbH, Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd, Eureka! Expeditionary Systems, RDD USA, Federal-Fabrics-Fibers Inc., and Camel Manufacturing.

Market News

In October 2022, In order to significantly increase its distribution of Unison's aviation, aerospace, and civil land vehicle products, AAR CORP., a top provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs signed a long-term agreement with the company.

In September 2022, Saab will establish a manufacturing facility in India to support the shoulder-launched Carl-Gustaf weapon system, boosting local production. The new facility's production is anticipated to begin in 2024. The factory will support the production of Carl-Gustaf M4 parts for the Indian Armed Forces as well as the system's international users.

Global Deployable Military Shelters Market: Segmentation

By Type

Tents

Containers

Other Types

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

