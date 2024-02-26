Digital Rights Management Market 2021-2030 by Competitive Analysis and Demand Analysis - Adobe, Dell Inc., Fasoo

Digital Rights Management Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the global digital rights management market size was valued at $3.60 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach a value of $24.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Government laws, standards and regulations such as GDPR to regulate intellectual property rights are fueling the growth of the digital rights management market in Europe with the growing popularity of unmanaged or over-the-top content (OTT) distribution through open Internet networks. Furthermore, cloud services are an effective way to optimize Digital Rights Management (DRM) operations, while taking advantage of a strong level of service. Transferring license keys and many security functions from client devices to servers has been simplified using the cloud deployment model. It allows easy maintenance, upgrades and support for multiple DRMs, formats, protocols and emerging business models. It is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the DRM market. The BFSI sector in Europe is one of the most attractive sectors for the digital rights management market. The UK is one of the leading countries for market players. Many financial institutions and banks in the region.

Digital rights management (DRM) software plays a crucial role in protecting proprietary digital content by employing encryption technology and restrictive licensing agreements. It restricts the use, distribution, printing, and copying of digital media, thereby controlling access to various documents and files. DRM solutions also track the origins of digital files and manage access rights, ensuring compliance with licensing agreements and preventing unauthorized usage.

Digital Rights Management policies govern the use and distribution of digital content, including its origin and associated access rights. This enables companies to manage their digital assets effectively and prevent unauthorized usage or distribution. With the increasing adoption of BYOD policies in businesses, there is a growing need for DRM solutions to secure digital content across various devices and platforms. The proliferation of web-based data has led to a surge in demand for DRM solutions to reform secure data access and management, ensuring efficient handling and consistency of organizational web content.

Digital Rights Management solutions provide access control mechanisms for publishing organizational web content, ensuring that only authorized users can access and modify content as per predefined permissions.

The Digital Rights Management market is driven by the need to protect and manage digital content effectively in an increasingly interconnected and data-driven business environment. As businesses strive to safeguard their intellectual property and comply with licensing agreements, the demand for DRM solutions is expected to continue growing.

The mobile content segment also plays a significant role in the market, With the increasing use of smart phones, huge amounts of sensitive data containing sensitive information is being generated. As a result, many data security vulnerabilities arise. Mobile content is protected from cyber-attacks using the Digital Rights Management (DRM) system.

Major companies operating within the market are Adobe, Apple Inc., Dell Inc., DivX, LLC, Fasoo, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEXTLABS INC., Oracle Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

