Circana Reveals Winners of the 2024 Major Appliance Industry Performance Awards Ahead of the Kitchen & Bath Design Show

This year’s roster of honorees celebrates top performers in the major appliance industry for notable gains in market share across North America

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas — Feb. 26, 2024 — Circana™, the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the annual recipients of the Major Appliance Industry Performance Awards, just ahead of the Kitchen & Bath Design Show (K/BIS) scheduled in Las Vegas from February 27-29. These awards honor appliance brands across North America that have demonstrated the most notable increase in dollar/peso share in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

“These awards acknowledge exceptional leaders in the major appliance industry who have distinguished themselves among peers — translating innovation, marketing endeavors, and consumer engagement into tangible dollar share growth,” said Lora Morsovillo, president, Home Practice, Circana. “We are happy to acknowledge their excellence, and that of the industry overall as K/BIS kicks off. Congratulations to all the winners!”

Award Category Winner Largest Dollar Share Increase – United States Total Major Appliances Frigidaire Largest Dollar Share Increase – United States Total Laundry Appliances GE Largest Dollar Share Increase – United States Total Major Kitchen Appliances Frigidaire Largest Dollar Share Increase – Canada Total Major Appliances LG Largest Peso Share Increase – Mexico Total Major Appliances Mabe* Largest Peso Share Increase – Mexico Total Major Appliances Midea*

*Companies tied for largest peso share increase

